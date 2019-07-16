New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Two Apple Ads Nominated for Outstanding Commercial Emmy Award

Tuesday July 16, 2019 11:08 am PDT by Juli Clover
Two of Apple's ads are in the running to receive the 2019 Outstanding Commercial Emmy. Both of the ads were created by TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Apple's longtime advertising partner.

The first ad nominated for the award is Apple's "Make Something Wonderful" MacBook ad, released late last year. In the spot, which is in black and white, various creative personalities and people are shown with their Mac devices.


The second ad nominated for the award is one of Apple's "Shot on iPhone" spots, specifically "Don't Mess With Mother," an April 2019 video featuring imagery of nature from around the world set to the song "Last Rites" by Megadeth.


Apple will be competing with ad spots from Netflix (A Great Day in Hollywood), Nike (Dream Crazy), and and the "Point of View" video from Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organization.

In 2018, Apple was nominated for an Outstanding Commercial Emmy for its "Earth: Shot on iPhone" ad, but ultimately lost to an ad from P&G.

40 minutes ago at 11:25 am
None of the Macs used in the first ad are of the latest bad design (2016 and later).
26 minutes ago at 11:39 am

I’ve seen more creativity from a 5 year old.

No you haven’t.
27 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Interesting to see that mostly every MacBook in the first ad still featured the shining Apple logo. So, is it about the good old times?!
49 minutes ago at 11:15 am
I don't see the appeal for an award on the first one.
