Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Powerbeats Pro Now Available to Order in Over 20 Additional Countries
The rollout includes Austria, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
As in other countries, the headphones are only available in black at launch. Ivory, moss, and navy colors will be released later this year.
Powerbeats Pro first launched in the United States and Canada in early May, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and China later in the month. The headphones have faced tight availability, with orders placed today estimated for delivery in between 10 and 20 days in many countries.
Powerbeats Pro are Apple's first totally wireless Beats earphones, equipped with the same H1 chip as the second-generation AirPods for hands-free "Hey Siri" and faster connection speeds between the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other devices.
Like the Powerbeats3, the Powerbeats Pro feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks and earbud tips with four size options. They're essentially sportier AirPods, complete with a durable design and sweat resistance. They'll last up to nine hours per charge, with more battery life via an included charging case.
Powerbeats Pro are priced at $249.95 in the United States and at €249.95 in many European countries.