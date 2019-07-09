Serious Vulnerability in Zoom Video Conference App Could Let Websites Hijack Mac Webcams

In a Medium post, Leitschuh demonstrated that simply visiting a webpage allows the site to forcibly initiate a video call on a Mac with the Zoom app installed.
The flaw is said to be partly due to a web server the Zoom app installs on Macs that "accepts requests regular browsers wouldn't," as noted by The Verge, which independently confirmed the vulnerability.
In addition, Leitschuh says that in an older version of Zoom (since patched) the vulnerability allowed any webpage to DOS (Denial of Service) a Mac by repeatedly joining a user to an invalid call. According to Leitschuh, this may still be a hazard because Zoom lacks "sufficient auto-update capabilities," so there are likely to be users still running older versions of the app.
Leitschuh said he disclosed the problem to Zoom in late March, giving the company 90 days to fix the issue, but the security researcher reports that the vulnerability still remains in the app.
While we wait for the Zoom developers to do something about the vulnerability, users can take steps to prevent the vulnerability themselves by disabling the setting that allows Zoom to turn on your Mac's camera when joining a meeting.
Note that simply uninstalling the app won't help, because Zoom installs the localhost web server as a background process that can re-install the Zoom client on a Mac without requiring any user interaction besides visiting a web page.
Helpfully, the bottom of Leitschuh's Medium post includes a series of Terminal commands that will uninstall the web server completely.
Update: In a statement given to ZDNet, Zoom defended its use of a local web server on Macs as a "workaround" to changes that were introduced in Safari 12. The company said that it felt running a local server in the background was a "legitimate solution to a poor user experience, enabling our users to have seamless, one-click-to-join meetings, which is our key product differentiator."