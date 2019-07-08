New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Steve Jobs Criticized Tim Cook as 'Not a Product Person,' Says Biographer Walter Isaacson

Monday July 8, 2019 7:14 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
"Steve Jobs" biographer Walter Isaacson was on Squawk Box this week, and in an interview he mentioned that he "softened" parts of the book when it came to certain Jobs quotes (via CNBC).


Particularly, Jobs was said to have criticized current Apple CEO Tim Cook for not being a "product person." According to Isaacson, "Steve says how Tim Cook can do everything, and then he looked at me and said, 'Tim's not a product person.'"

Isaacson said that he wanted to soften certain things that he thought were too harsh in his biography of Steve Jobs. The book first launched in October 2011, just 19 days after Jobs died from pancreatic cancer.
“Sometimes when Steve was in pain ... and he was angry, he would say more things that [Cook] was not a product person,” recalled Isaacson. “I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not the complaints.”
Cook was also mentioned in a recent piece by The Wall Street Journal, which focused on Jony Ive, who reportedly became "dispirited" because of Cook's lack of interest in the product development process. Ive announced that he will leave Apple later this year and start his own design studio, with Apple as one of its primary clients.


Isaacson has been critical of Apple as a whole in the past, believing in 2014 that Amazon and Google had overtaken Apple to become the most innovative technology companies of the modern day. At the time, he specifically referenced virtual assistants as a space where Apple needed improvement.

Isaacson's biography of Steve Jobs went on to be the basis for Aaron Sorkin's screenplay of the Danny Boyle-directed film "Steve Jobs." The film was well received by critics, earning four Golden Globe Award nominations and two Academy Award nominations.

Tags: Tim Cook, Steve Jobs
[ 24 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
markfc
12 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Tim is CEO, he doesn't need to be a product person...but somebody at Apple does. :-)
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
anaudiopro
15 minutes ago at 07:15 am
As if we didn't know this. Duh!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
7 minutes ago at 07:23 am
That’s why Tim Cook hasn’t replaced Steve Jobs. No one will. And Apple knows that. Cook is an actual CEO, performing the tasks of a CEO. He knows to defer to people in the company that have the skills needed to imagine, engineer and market a product. He surrounds himself with the best people in their respective areas of expertise. That’s what a CEO is supposed to do.

Steve was unique in that he wasn’t exactly a CEO in the traditional sense. He was a Chief Executive Visionary. Even while Jobs was here, day to day running of the company, traditionally tasks run the CEO, were run by the COO — non other than Tim Cook. That’s why he transitioned so seamlessly into the role.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
3 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Angela leaves, Jony leaves, and this stuff surfaces.
Bit of a reading the tea leaves but it looks like they're paving the road for Mr. Federighi's role as CEO.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Zimmy68
9 minutes ago at 07:20 am
I have no issues with Cook not being a "Product Person". It doesn't have to be his job. He is great at being the face of the company.
But make sure you hire someone who really is the product person and make them in charge of that area.
Also, get rid of dead weight with 1990s ideas like "Fast" Eddy Cue.
It seems like Cook is loyal to a fault.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Dave245
7 minutes ago at 07:23 am
It’s funny how this guy keeps surfacing every year or two with different quotes that Steve Jobs is supposed to have said. Move on guy.

Tim Cook has done a great job with Apple, no it’s not the same Apple that’s because it’s not 2011 or before, it’s now 2019. Tim Cook has had 2 brilliant successful products while he’s been in charge, Apple Watch and Airpods.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
twocents
13 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Tim has been a good leader in his own right with his commitment to privacy, ethics in big tech etc., but it is just telling when Scott Forstall, Steve Jobs, and Jony Ive all had the same issue with him. Jobs notwithstanding, Forstall and Ive left before the ship started sailing adrift
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
13 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Interesting how this tidbit surfaces 8 years later.

But “Tim can do everything” but he’s not “a product person”? Seems contradictory or maybe he got it wrong.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
13 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Weird how once every couple of years Isaacson comes forward with another revelation that for some reason didn’t make it into his book.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
13 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Yeah no kidding.

All that matters to Tim Cook is many days of inventory there are in the supply chain.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]