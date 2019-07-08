Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Steve Jobs Criticized Tim Cook as 'Not a Product Person,' Says Biographer Walter Isaacson
Particularly, Jobs was said to have criticized current Apple CEO Tim Cook for not being a "product person." According to Isaacson, "Steve says how Tim Cook can do everything, and then he looked at me and said, 'Tim's not a product person.'"
Isaacson said that he wanted to soften certain things that he thought were too harsh in his biography of Steve Jobs. The book first launched in October 2011, just 19 days after Jobs died from pancreatic cancer.
“Sometimes when Steve was in pain ... and he was angry, he would say more things that [Cook] was not a product person,” recalled Isaacson. “I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not the complaints.”Cook was also mentioned in a recent piece by The Wall Street Journal, which focused on Jony Ive, who reportedly became "dispirited" because of Cook's lack of interest in the product development process. Ive announced that he will leave Apple later this year and start his own design studio, with Apple as one of its primary clients.
Isaacson has been critical of Apple as a whole in the past, believing in 2014 that Amazon and Google had overtaken Apple to become the most innovative technology companies of the modern day. At the time, he specifically referenced virtual assistants as a space where Apple needed improvement.
Isaacson's biography of Steve Jobs went on to be the basis for Aaron Sorkin's screenplay of the Danny Boyle-directed film "Steve Jobs." The film was well received by critics, earning four Golden Globe Award nominations and two Academy Award nominations.
Steve was unique in that he wasn’t exactly a CEO in the traditional sense. He was a Chief Executive Visionary. Even while Jobs was here, day to day running of the company, traditionally tasks run the CEO, were run by the COO — non other than Tim Cook. That’s why he transitioned so seamlessly into the role.
Bit of a reading the tea leaves but it looks like they're paving the road for Mr. Federighi's role as CEO.
But make sure you hire someone who really is the product person and make them in charge of that area.
Also, get rid of dead weight with 1990s ideas like "Fast" Eddy Cue.
It seems like Cook is loyal to a fault.
Tim Cook has done a great job with Apple, no it’s not the same Apple that’s because it’s not 2011 or before, it’s now 2019. Tim Cook has had 2 brilliant successful products while he’s been in charge, Apple Watch and Airpods.
But “Tim can do everything” but he’s not “a product person”? Seems contradictory or maybe he got it wrong.
All that matters to Tim Cook is many days of inventory there are in the supply chain.
