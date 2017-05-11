Jobs Biographer Walter Isaacson: Apple 'No Longer the Most Innovative Company'

Thursday May 11, 2017 2:48 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Walter Isaacson, the biographer of Steve Jobs, went on record this week to express his belief that Google and Amazon have overtaken Apple to become the most innovative technology companies of the modern day.

The Aspen Institute CEO and writer of the best-selling biography made the frank remarks in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" show, during which he singled out Apple's lack of movement in the virtual assistant space as an example of where the company had been left behind.

"Apple is no longer the most innovative of companies," Isaacson said. "But they are good at execution. The innovation in the virtual assistant space, for example, is coming from Google and Amazon, not Apple."
Isaacson said he was "surprised" that Apple hasn't moved its virtual assistant Siri into the home and claimed that he frequently used both Amazon's Echo speaker and Google Home. "Sometimes I let them compete," he said.

Apple is expected to release a smart speaker with Siri integration soon, possibly as early as next month at WWDC. However, Isaacson thinks it could be too late for the company to catch up in that space, and suggested Apple should at other areas in which to innovate.

"You could have a great company — and Apple is a great company — without having really a next big thing, but it isn't in Apple's DNA to be that way," said Isaacson.

Avatar
Sandstorm
1 hour ago at 03:14 am
Think this obvious to anyone who pays attention. At the beginning I was positive about Tim Cook, but he have proved to be a unapologetic beancounter. Apple has become a money milking machine, things like leaving the dent in the universe are long forgotten. Unfortunately.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Macwatcher123
1 hour ago at 03:12 am
I have a hard time taking this guy at all seriously.
Not only did he write that appalling Jobs biography which just rehashed old stories even though he had uber-access to Steve, doing the man -- and the world -- a complete disservice,
But isaacsson also sits with Google's Eric Schmidt on the Defence Technology Committee, meaning both men see surveillance capitalism as the way forward. This is nothing to do with innovation and everything to do with Apple's stance on privacy.
My response? Don't buy this guy's books.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Keane16
15 minutes ago at 04:01 am

I see a lack of excitement, a lack of coolness and lack of strategy coming from Apple. We get thinner products and emojis, but Amazon created Alexis. I mean Apple used to be the one that created products that people didn't know they needed, now Google, Amazon and the reviled and hated Samsung are doing that.


Apple are rarely first. Stop re-writing the past.

I see at times, Apple protecting its lead more then taking chances. To use Steve Job's quote they're not staying hungry staying foolish.


Yep, removing a headphone jack from their most important product was not taking a chance at all. /s

How many years have we heard Tim Cook say that they have some pretty exciting products in the pipeline, 4 years? 5 years?


Haven't we got them? Pencil on iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods etc. I like and use them and they've been released recently.

Lately we see less true innovation and more following the crowd. I mean they're copying the popularity of snapchat with those emojis/balloons and other affects in Messages.


- TouchID
- Apple Pay
- Stepped batteries in the MacBook
- The A series of SoCs
- ResearchKit
- Swift
- AFPS
- AirPods (in particular the magic of the W1 chip)

Yeah all they do is emojis and balloons. /s
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
decafjava
50 minutes ago at 03:27 am

I dunno, I somewhat disagree. I mean we are talking about home personal assistants. Not really a big deal imo.

Apple still has the bet mobile platform and iOS. Still the best ecosystem. Still the best continuity between devices.

I don't really feel any major tech company is "innovating".

Elon Musk is the innovation king as we speak. Everyone else is playing with toys.


Hate to use cliched meme but... THIS.

The things Musk is involved in have the potential to change society in a broad sense.

Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
iapplelove
56 minutes ago at 03:21 am
I dunno, I somewhat disagree. I mean we are talking about home personal assistants. Not really a big deal imo.

Apple still has the bet mobile platform and iOS. Still the best ecosystem. Still the best continuity between devices.

I don't really feel any major tech company is "innovating".

Elon Musk is the innovation king as we speak. Everyone else is playing with toys.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
1 hour ago at 03:00 am
Isaacson thinks it could be too late for the company to catch up in that space, and suggested Apple should at other areas in which to innovate.

Remember the "if Apple does not release a smartwatch next month it will be in trouble" analyst guy? Apple did not release a smartwatch the following month. Today, they dominate the space.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
maflynn
26 minutes ago at 03:50 am
I see a lack of excitement, a lack of coolness and lack of strategy coming from Apple. We get thinner products and emojis, but Amazon created Alexis. I mean Apple used to be the one that created products that people didn't know they needed, now Google, Amazon and the reviled and hated Samsung are doing that.

I see at times, Apple protecting its lead more then taking chances. To use Steve Job's quote they're not staying hungry staying foolish.

How many years have we heard Tim Cook say that they have some pretty exciting products in the pipeline, 4 years? 5 years?

Lately we see less true innovation and more following the crowd. I mean they're copying the popularity of snapchat with those emojis/balloons and other affects in Messages.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 02:57 am
Apple 'No Longer the Most Innovative Company'

That will be true if they placed fingerprint sensor on the back of upcoming iPhone
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
pentrix2
1 hour ago at 03:04 am
It's more like, since Steve. Tim Cook hasn't done nothing. Siri what time is it. Siri says, "do you want to buy apple's smar wtch".
Siri tell me about thermal nuclear. Siri says, "Steve is an expert in thermal nuclear and made the Trident missile that launched against Mars"
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
pentrix2
1 hour ago at 03:00 am

"The innovation in the virtual assistant space, for example, is coming from Google and Amazon, not Apple.""
Yea thank you google and amazon for not letting my kids out to find REAL people and playing with kids toys like those products

So it's only those two products that kept your kids from being in the "real world?" Wow
Rating: 1 Votes
