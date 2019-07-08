Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Leaked Photos of Alleged 2019 iPhone Logic Board Surface
The logic board has a rectangular design, so we assume it belongs to the 2019 successor to the iPhone XR, as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have L-shaped logic boards. The board appears to have been manufactured in early March based on its "1019" date code, which corresponds to the 10th week of 2019.
Only one side of the logic board is printed. While the layout of the chips and circuitry looks quite different from the current iPhone XR logic board, we cannot gather any specific changes from the photos.
The next iPhone XR is expected to feature a dual-lens rear camera system, new green and lavender colors, and 4GB of RAM. The device is also expected to feature up to a six percent larger battery to accomodate a two-way wireless charging feature rumored to be coming to all three 2019 iPhones.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
● iPhone XS: 3.754 GB of DRAM
● iPhone XR: 2.813 GB of DRAM
● iPhone X: 2.823 GB of DRAM
● iPhone 8+: 2.989 GB of DRAM
● iPhone 7+: 3.000 GB of DRAM
---
The 2nd-Gen XR will likely be a "pseudo" 4 GB DRAM device, just like the XS & XS Max.
Apple corrected the RAM issue in the X when they Released the XS.
Apple will very-likely correct the RAM issue in the XR when they Release the 2nd-Gen XR.
The iPhone X & XR act like ~1.8 GB DRAM devices, when compared to the 7+, which acts like a "true" 3 GB device !
If Cook & Schiller had ANY Software Dev experience, they would NOT have made those mistakes.
Also, if there was even a single EE or Software Dev on the Apple Board, Apple as a company would NOT have made those mistakes !
Lack of RAM in the X & XR are HUGE Blunders, IMO !
"The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly" (Rating System) is way overdue ! ... but, better Late than Never !
[ Read All Comments ]