Apple Debuts New Privacy-Focused iPhone Billboards in Canada

New Apple billboard outside Sidewalk Toronto HQ: “We’re in the business of staying out of yours.” pic.twitter.com/I24iAxkXzZ— Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) 3 July 2019
The new billboards were spotted in Toronto and shared on Twitter by Matt Elliot and Josh McConnell. The first one has been put up right outside of Sidewalk Labs – a Google-owned company – and includes a slogan which reads: "We're in the business of staying out of your business."
The second billboard located in King Street simply reads "Privacy is King."
Oh I get it. It’s because it’s on King Street pic.twitter.com/3s8dCD6xC4— Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) 28 June 2019
This year, Apple has been heavily promoting its privacy focus compared to other tech companies like Google. Apple's Las Vegas billboard, put up ahead of CES 2019, played on the well-known tourism saying: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." The sign read, "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone." Apple was reminding the tech industry of its heavy emphasis on privacy, with the billboard offering up a link to Apple's dedicated privacy website.
Apple has also made privacy-focused iPhone ads that have been aired on various TV markets globally. For example, one ad starts with the tagline "privacy matters" and then shows a variety of humorous if not slightly awkward situations where people would want their privacy protected in everyday life.
Apple has long said it believes privacy is a "fundamental human right," and as part of that, it aims to minimize its collection of customer data and disassociate it from an individual user when it does.