Apple Receives FCC Approval for Unreleased MacBook Pro [Updated]

From the FCC filing

A mockup of what a 16-inch MacBook Pro might look like

Apple this week received FCC approval for an unreleased MacBook Pro with a model number of A2159, which is one of the model numbers that was recently registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission.In the FCC documentation, Apple specifies that the unreleased A2159 machine is a MacBook Pro , which is curious as the MacBook Pro already received a 2019 refresh in May.A2159 is a model that was not included in the May update, and it's not entirely clear what it is. As a Reddit user points out, the back of the machine says that it's rated at 20.3V - 3A Max, which is equivalent to 61W, perhaps suggesting a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro .There's a possibility that Apple is planning to launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar, which is one of the machines that did not receive a May update. The non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro has not seen a refresh since 2017.Apple is also said to be developing a 16-inch MacBook Pro that features a new design and larger display perhaps enabled through slimmer bezels, though it's not clear if that is the machine outlined in the FCC document given the power information specified.FCC approvals tend to be published right when a new machine launches, so we could see the A2159 MacBook Pro model quite soon.The FCC has pulled all of the documentation on the new A2159 machine.