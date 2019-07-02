Apple Receives FCC Approval for Unreleased MacBook Pro [Updated]

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
In the FCC documentation, Apple specifies that the unreleased A2159 machine is a MacBook Pro, which is curious as the MacBook Pro already received a 2019 refresh in May.
A2159 is a model that was not included in the May update, and it's not entirely clear what it is. As a Reddit user points out, the back of the machine says that it's rated at 20.3V - 3A Max, which is equivalent to 61W, perhaps suggesting a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro.
There's a possibility that Apple is planning to launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar, which is one of the machines that did not receive a May update. The non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro has not seen a refresh since 2017.
Apple is also said to be developing a 16-inch MacBook Pro that features a new design and larger display perhaps enabled through slimmer bezels, though it's not clear if that is the machine outlined in the FCC document given the power information specified.
FCC approvals tend to be published right when a new machine launches, so we could see the A2159 MacBook Pro model quite soon.
Update: The FCC has pulled all of the documentation on the new A2159 machine.
I’d like an updated no-touchbar MBP 13. Touchbar is a terrible addition to an even worse keyboard.
Why do you care about bezels on a non-portable machine?
I care if they could minimize the bezels on the iMac to either make the display bigger and show more content, or maintain current display size and reduce the overall footprint. This matters on a non-portable machine when organizing your desk is like real estate
Touchbar is purely a gimmick, no benefit whatsoever, with a large hike in cost/price, should have never been introduced.
the touchbar is a great thing, that they completely half assed and stopped improving.
Does smaller bezels mean a Mac update is due too? The iMac has the insides updated but need to get rid of the bezels now!! I am on 2008/9 24" Mac - super, and still looks good, but won't upgrade any further.
Why do you care about bezels on a non-portable machine?
And to add further insult: There's still no real Delete key on Apple's laptops, and you can't even add one to the emoji bar. WTF?
What is wrong at Apple to result in this perpetual state of incompetence in regard to HIDs? Hideously defective keyboards, laughably incompetent mice, and even the trackpads are now way too big... constantly in contact with the heels of your hands and working overtime (and not always successfully) to filter out spurious touches.
Oh... and again, we pay a penalty for the incompetently giant trackpad while Apple fails to provide what would be an obvious benefit: making the Pencil work on it!
