Eddy Cue Talks Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Music in New Interview
Apple's plan will be in direct contrast to Netflix, which creates a lot of content every month for its subscribers to watch. Cue said that "there's nothing wrong with that model, but it's not our model." Apple will release new shows and episodes consistently, but not nearly at the same rate as Netflix.
When asked why Apple can be trusted with creating high-quality TV dramas, Cue admitted that the company wasn't up to the task, so it hired people who are. This is referring to Apple's hiring of Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg from Sony, who have "incredible taste" according to Cue.
Yet this talk of quality prompts my next question. Apple knows its music and he knows his sport, but what do they know about TV drama? What's Apple's taste in that?Jumping to the topic of Apple News+, Cue stated that one of Apple's big goals right now is to convince younger people to subscribe to the service. Apple News+ has been struggling since its launch earlier this year, as many publishers are unimpressed with the revenue generated from the service.
"That's a great question, one we asked ourselves too. Look, we don't know a lot about television other than we are big consumers of it, but that doesn't quite qualify you as an expert by any means. The thing that we're smart about is when we don't know about something we want to get into, we go and find the best people for it."
“One of the things we’re trying to do is to get people to understand that curated, high-quality news, is worth something. For you and I that’s not a big deal. We’ve known that all our lives. If you’re 20 years old, I’m not sure you think that way.”Cue also commented on the growing success of Apple Music, which recently hit 60 million paid subscribers. According to the Apple executive, Apple Music grew out of the company's "real love for music": "The history of Apple and music goes to the very beginning. It's been a big part of the DNA. It was a big part of Steve Jobs's life. He always knew that music was a big part of making him who he was."
Sorry Eddy. I don’t trust your curation. Give me the content I want and get out of the way.
I know that curated news has value as well as a good app/UI/UX. Right now it's the latter that prevents me to subscribe to Apple News+.
I wonder if they asked him... Hey Eddie, now that Jon is leaving, any chance you will leave and start your own company also?
I'm sure it will blow everyone away with your visionary ideas.
Remember how Apple News+ was supposed to grow and get better? It is just as bad as day one with no changes in site.
Thanks, Eddy!
I remember this: https://appleinsider.com/articles/18/09/05/apple-exec-eddy-cue-overextended-falling-asleep-in-meetings
Explains a lot... about a lot of things: Maps, Siri, HomePod... and on and on and on.
When will these executives leave Steve Jobs and Steve Job’s DNA out of their b.s.?
Jobs was great at assembling the best teams to make amazing products, but with out him there, the teams are pretty weak (imo)
Not so sure I agree with this. I think two things have happened.
1) Management has deteriorated to the point that making great products is no longer fully understood or appreciated and therefor the teams just do what little they are asked to do. There is certainly no fire-em, if they don't get it right drive any more. I just feel like the engineers are only given time to turn out mediocre products and so that is what they do.
and
2) There is no strategic value seen in technology leadership driving the brand. Sure they try, with AR, self driving cars, touch strips, etc. In most cases, at least the ones we've seen lately, Apple is just following every one else. Even these efforts are reduced in effectiveness by neglecting existing products like the macPro and making a MacBook Pro that is really no different than MacBook or MacBook Air in performance.
They released the HomePod without stereo. It took over a year IIRC for that to show up. That is like releasing a phone that cannot make phone calls for more than a minute. Then the debacle of the flat wireless charger. Being only a marketing company and releasing marketing PR before the tech is ready is NOT at all like the old Apple. Sure Jobs had his gaffs, but no where near the extent shown today.
It is these management decisions that are hurting Apple and they derive directly from Tim Cook.
This guy’s demeanor just rubs me the wrong way. I don’t know why though. I love Apple Music and Apple Pay and can’t wait to see what Apple TV+ has. His face just turns me off
