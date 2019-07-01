Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Announces 'Up Next Live' Concerts for its Retail Stores, Featuring Artists Like Khalid and Lewis Capaldi
For Up Next Live, this includes Khalid, Bad Bunny, Jessie Reyez, King Princess, Lewis Capaldi, Daniel Caesar, and Ashley McBryde (via MacGeneration).
The concerts will be held at places including Apple Union Square in San Francisco, Apple Champs-Élysés in Paris, Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., and Apple Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The event kicks off with Bad Bunny's performance at Apple Piazza Liberty on July 9, and then one concert will be held each week through Khalid's performance in Washington, D.C. on August 23.
This summer, seven of music’s brightest rising stars will play intimate after‑hours concerts at seven marquee Apple Store locations around the world. All of the artists are alumni of Apple Music’s Up Next program; some are on the brink of massive success, while others have already achieved it. Either way, you’ll never see them perform like this again.To get into each concert, you'll have to be 16 years of age or older, and register for tickets on Apple's website. Tickets will be free but are subject to a random draw; those who win will gain one ticket for themselves and one for a guest. All ticket registration closes on July 3, so those interested should check out Apple's ticketing site soon.