MacRumors Giveaway: Win a HomeKit-Compatible Dual Smart Outlet From Satechi

Available for $60, the Dual Smart Outlet is Satechi's first HomeKit product, and it offers up two separate HomeKit-compatible outlets that let you connect any standard device or appliance to your HomeKit setup.
If you have a light that's not compatible with HomeKit, for example, you can plug it into the Smart Outlet for HomeKit controls, automations, and compatibility with other HomeKit-enabled products through HomeKit Scenes.
There are many HomeKit-compatible plug options on the market, but Satechi's new Smart Plug takes up minimal space as it won't block a secondary outlet. Both of the two outlets can be controlled independently, so you can connect two devices, and it can be placed either vertically or horizontally in an outlet.
Satechi has also included real-time energy monitoring in the Smart Outlet, so you can figure out just how much power your devices are eating up.
The Smart Outlet is controlled via WiFi and connects to an existing 2.4GHz network. It's compatible with any appliance or electronic device that plugs into a standard outlet, including fans, TVs, humidifiers, heaters, speakers, lights, and more.
You can control the Smart Outlet using the Home app, Siri voice commands, or the Satechi Home app. You can do things like turn a device on or off, set it to turn on or off at certain times, or pair it up with other HomeKit items.
