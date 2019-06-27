Philips Hue Line Gains Standalone Bluetooth Bulb Option for New Hue Users

The new Philips Hue with Bluetooth bulbs allow those who are newcomers to the Hue ecosystem to get started with a single light. Each of the Bluetooth bulbs can be controlled via an app using Bluetooth, with no need for the Philips Hue Bridge that's normally required for Hue lights.
Using the new Philips Hue Bluetooth app, users can turn the lights on and off, dim the lights, set the lights to millions of colors or different shades of light, select pre-set scenes, and enable multiple users to control the lights.
There are three versions of the Bluetooth bulbs: White ($14.99), White Ambiance ($29.99), and White and Color Ambiance ($49.99). They're available in the A19 bulb shape and the BR30 downlight.
Because there's no bridge involved these standalone Bluetooth bulbs are not HomeKit enabled, but for people who purchase them and decide to then expand to a larger Hue ecosystem, the bridge can be added at a later date and the bulbs can be connected like any other existing Hue bulbs.
Philips Hue Bluetooth bulbs do work with Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Nest smart display even without the Philips Hue Bridge.
The new Philips Hue Bluetooth lights are available from the Philips Hue website and Amazon starting today.