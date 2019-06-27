Deals: Save 20% on Eve Room With Our Exclusive Promo Code, Get $199 Off 2019 MacBook Pro With New Low Prices

Exclusive Eve Room Discount
To see this deal, head to Evehome.com, add the Eve Room to your cart, click on the "Have a promo code?" prompt at the top of the checkout screen, and enter the code MacRumors20 to take 20 percent off the device. This will discount the $99.95 Eve Room down to $79.96 for the length of the sale, which will last through Thursday, July 11.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The promo code only applies to a single Eve Room and will not apply to the retailer's double pack of Eve Room units that you can buy for $179.90. Head to Evehome.com to browse and purchase the Eve Room before the sale ends.
The Eve Room is a small, palm-sized device that can track the temperature, humidity, and air quality within your home, and connects to Apple's HomeKit platform so you can ask Siri about the air quality. When it detects harmful in-home pollutants, Eve Room can give you a heads up about opening a window or turning on an air purifier, ensuring that your home's air is as clean as possible.
2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Sale
Amazon is discounting the all-new 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with new low prices that knock $199 off the original prices of the notebooks. Both the 256GB and 512GB models are on sale, available in both Space Gray and Silver. All of the models listed below have the Touch Bar as well.
- 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Silver - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Space Gray - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Silver - $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Space Gray - $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
For more sales and bargains, head to our full Deals Roundup.