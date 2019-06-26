Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple News Launches Candidate Guide to the 2020 Democratic Debates
Curated by a team of Apple News editors, the guide aims to be a one-stop shop for learning about each candidate and their policies, with information drawn from sources including ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, Politico, The Hill, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, Vox and others.
"The 2020 Democratic field is complex, and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they're familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time," said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. "The candidate guide in Apple News is a robust and reliable resource, connecting readers to valuable at-a-glance information and to great journalism from our partners."The section will allow users to read about the candidates' biographies and experience, as well as notable moments and quotes, current positions on key issues, and videos, photos and recent coverage from a range of news sources.
In addition, Apple News will feature updates from the debate, with articles and video highlights from NBC News, including fact checking, reactions and key onstage moments and takeaways.
The Democratic debates are set to be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in Miami, Florida, on June 26 and 27. Apple says the candidate guide will feature in the Top Stories section of the News app on iPhone, iPad and Mac from today, with continuous updates throughout the primary campaign.
