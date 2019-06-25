Apple's iWork Apps for Mac and iOS Gain Text Styles, Apple Pencil Customization Options and More

All of the apps have a new feature designed to let you style text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles. Images, shapes, and equations can be placed inline in text boxes so they move with text, and using face detection features, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.
In Pages, Apple added new templates for novels, and the option to reapply text to a master page so text and placeholders return to their default style and position. Release notes for Pages are below:
iOS Version:
- Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.
- Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.
- Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.
- Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.
- Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.
- Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.
- Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll -- or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.
- Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.
- Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).
iOS Version:
- Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.macOS Version:
- Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.
- Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.Numbers for Mac and iOS offers improved performance while editing and sorting tables and the option to add rows to filtered tables. For iOS, there are Apple Pencil options and customizable lists. Release notes for Numbers are below:
iOS Version:
- Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.macOS Version:
- Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.
- Add rows to filtered tables.
- Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.
- Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.
- Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.All of the new updates are available from the iOS App Store and macOS App Store as of this morning.
- Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.
- Improved performance while editing and sorting tables.
- Add rows to filtered tables.
