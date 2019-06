Apple today shared three new ads on its YouTube channel in Australia, highlighting iMessage encryption, App Store privacy, and iPhone recycling, as part of its ongoing "That's iPhone" marketing campaign around the world.Apple also shared a new Shot on iPhone XS video and a companion behind-the-scenes video on its main YouTube channel on Saturday:The video was shot on the iPhone by Donghoon Jun and James Thornton of Incite, in collaboration with WET, and commissioned by Apple.