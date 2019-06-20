Some Spotify Users Frustrated With Recent Update, Moving to Apple Music Instead

Thursday June 20, 2019 8:36 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
One week ago today Spotify launched a revamped "Your Library" tab that the company said was "designed to get you to the content you want faster." According to Spotify subscribers on r/Spotify, this update has done the complete opposite and made navigating large music libraries nearly impossible, with the main purpose apparently made to promote Spotify's burgeoning interest in podcasts.


On r/Spotify this week, over a thousand users have gotten behind a post asking for the "old" Spotify to come back, with a few hundred comments discussing the various problems with the update. People have a lot of different thoughts on the update, but the consensus on what went wrong appears to be that Spotify stripped features in Your Library to make room for the new Podcasts tab.

In the process, the Songs tab was removed and the recently played section has been moved and downgraded, showing fewer artists and songs and removing some of its customization features. We've linked some of the Reddit users who provided specific complaints about the update below:
u/TehCrag: "Basically they removed the Songs tab and the Recently played section. And the albums tab only shows full albums that you have saved, so if you have 3 songs from the same album, they would be in the ‘liked songs’ playlist instead... which doesn’t have an alphabet scroll bar.

Also there’s a giant podcast tab next to music. They’re pushing them hard."
u/Skippin101: "There is no alphabetical "scroll bar" on the right side of the liked songs, artists, or albums pages. If I want to play a song that starts with "Z", I have to manually scroll all the way to the bottom instead of tapping the "Z" letter on the right side like before.

The recently played tab is a huge downgrade. It's now on the homepage, features far less artists/playlists, isn't customizable (i.e. you can't remove an artist or playlist from it or re-arrange it), can't be used in offline mode, and, worst of all by a country mile, when you click on a recently played artist it takes you to their artist page instead of showing you which songs you've saved by that artist."
Due to these changes, a thread recently began on r/AppleMusic welcoming Spotify users who are moving over to Apple's streaming service instead, which appears to be quite a lot. Some Spotify users pointed out that they moved from Apple Music to Spotify for features like the recently played section in Your Library, which let them quickly jump back into the albums they had just listened to.


Now that this and other features have been removed, talk of canceling Spotify and moving to Apple Music has increased. Even on Twitter, searches for "Spotify update" lead to numerous tweets about users frustrated with the UI changes and asking Spotify to revert the update.

There have been a handful of controversial app updates over the past few years, including platforms like Snapchat. That app's November 2017 update, which was aimed at getting users to more clearly see the distinction between friends and celebrities, was so disliked that Snapchat ended up reverting some of the changes. The company still lost millions of users in the process.

Spotify has yet to comment on the reaction to the new update.

sundog925
30 minutes ago at 08:45 am
People whine about anything.

I like the new changes, and as always, Spotify’s algorithms are far superior to Apple Music, and free Hulu and Showtime for students? Wtf does Apple give?
Spotify til’ I die!
Rating: 3 Votes
Plutonius
24 minutes ago at 08:51 am

People whine about anything.


Thumbs up on the comment that people like to complain.
Rating: 2 Votes
now i see it
29 minutes ago at 08:46 am
changing the interface (via software) is like suddenly walking up to your tried & trusted familiar stereo receiver to suddenly find all the buttons & knobs are now in weird & different places.
People just want to play their music, not hunt around & dig for "knobs & dials".
Rating: 2 Votes
moabal
35 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Apple Music welcomes you! This design change will be reversed in 3.. 2.. 1..
Rating: 1 Votes
Baumi
25 minutes ago at 08:51 am
I'm happy with Apple Music, but this is still the same old (non-)story: $COMPANY changes $SOMETHING_IN_THEIR_PRODUCT, and $UNSPECIFIED_NUMBER_OF_CUSTOMERS complains and threatens to switch to $COMPETITOR.
Rating: 1 Votes
bigboyz12000
36 minutes ago at 08:39 am
I was at the gym when mine updated and i went to change the song and was like WTF is this??? Cancelled my subscription a day later..see ya!
Rating: 1 Votes
