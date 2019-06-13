Spotify Premium Users Gain Revamped 'Your Library' Tab With Streamlined Navigation

The company said that it has streamlined Your Library so that you can simply tap or swipe to toggle between new tabs for Music and Podcasts. Under Music you'll find sections divided into Playlists, Artists, and Albums; Podcasts houses Episodes, Downloads, and Shows.
When selecting Music, Spotify will automatically show your Playlists section, which still includes all the playlists you've previously made or liked. There's also a new playlist called "Liked Songs," which will accumulate every song you like on Spotify. This section also sorts playlists when you're offline to show the ones that have been downloaded.
Swiping to the artist section shows all of the artists you follow, while the album section is full of albums that you can manually save to listen to later by tapping the heart icon on any album.
Given Spotify's decision to become a big player in the podcast market, the new Podcast section of Your Library facilitates better discovery and podcast organization. The Episodes section lets you easily resume podcasts you are listening to, as well as find newly released episodes of other podcasts you're following.
The Downloads area shows what episodes you've downloaded for offline listening, while the Shows section lets you manage all of the podcasts you follow and explore previous episodes.
The new updates to Your Library will begin rolling out to Premium users beginning today on iOS and Android.