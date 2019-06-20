New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Google's Not Going to Make Tablets Anymore

Thursday June 20, 2019 12:41 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Google has no future plans to release additional tablet devices and has even canceled two models that were in development, the company confirmed to Computerworld today.

Google has not released a tablet in 2019, but did come out with the Pixel Slate in 2018. Google was working on two smaller tablets, but ultimately decided to stop focusing on the tablet form factor in favor of laptops.


The Pixel Slate was Google's first Pixel-branded tablet offering, and as Computerworld clarifies, Google considers a tablet to be a device that detaches completely from a keyboard base or has no physical keyboard at all. Google considers its two-in-one convertible devices like the Pixelbook to be laptops, not tablets.

Google announced its plans to discontinue work on tablets to employees yesterday, and those working on tablet-related projects will be reassigned.
A Google spokesperson directly confirmed all of these details to me. The news was revealed at an internal company meeting on Wednesday, and Google is currently working to reassign employees who were focused on the abandoned projects onto other areas. Many of them, I'm told, have already shifted over to the laptop side of that same self-made hardware division.
It's not clear why Google has ultimately decided not to pursue the tablet form factor, but the company may be finding it difficult to compete with Apple and Samsung, the top two tablet vendors worldwide.

Apple's iPad is responsible for the most worldwide shipments, and over the course of the last few years, Apple has been aiming to hit all price points with the 6th-generation iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models.

Google plans to continue offering support and updates for the Pixel Slate until June 2024, and the Chrome OS team will continue to focus on tablets and laptops in its software development. Though Google is discontinuing its own tablets, there are other manufacturers who produce Chrome-based tablets.

Google will be shifting focus to laptops, with a laptop-oriented Pixelbook product planned before the end of the year, and will also continue focusing on its Pixel line of phones.

Avatar
thadoggfather
33 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
not that surprised, it was never really a different experience than a blown up version of android phones. and certainly not a gateway drug into the G platform.

Lots of android diehards swear by their iPads as their preferred tablet, even if it's begrudgingly.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
onespeedvelo
24 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
iPad is already on a class of its own. Now with the new OS will take off even more!
Rating: 3 Votes
JetTester
JetTester
20 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
They made tablets? Who knew!
Rating: 2 Votes
realtuner
realtuner
7 minutes ago at 01:09 pm

not that surprised, it was never really a different experience than a blown up version of android phones.


The irony of this comment is that was the exact complaint people leveled at the iPad when it came out - it’s just a big iPhone.

Didn’t take long for developers to start cranking out tablet optimized iPad Apps to take advantage of the large screen. Something that never happened on the Android side so they were permanently stuck in the “blown up phone Apps” world.
Rating: 2 Votes
sinsin07
sinsin07
25 minutes ago at 12:51 pm

It's not clear why Google has ultimately decided not to pursue the tablet form factor, but the company may be finding it difficult to compete with Apple and Samsung, the top two ('https://www.macrumors.com/2018/11/02/idc-q3-2018-ipad-iphone-shipments/') tablet vendors worldwide.

Really?
It's really not clear?;):p

Really?
It’s really not clear?;):p
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ThisBougieLife
29 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
The iPad is essentially the only tablet worth using (I’ve tried a few Android ones and was unimpressed). I find that odd. It seems like it should be a more competitive market, but it really isn’t at all. The iPad is practically its own market.

Apple has done well at making the iPad a computer alternative. The Android tablets could never get past the "giant phone" stage (which is how many viewed the iPad when it was first introduced. It's moved far beyond that).
Rating: 2 Votes
benshive
benshive
29 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
They got their hands on the latest iPad Pro and realized there was no way they could compete ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
H3LL5P4WN
H3LL5P4WN
29 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
[MEDIA=youtube]bp_jALfbwEU[/MEDIA]
Rating: 2 Votes
69Mustang
69Mustang
10 minutes ago at 01:07 pm

not that surprised, it was never really a different experience than a blown up version of android phones. and certainly not a gateway drug into the G platform.

Lots of android diehards even swear by their iPads as their preferred tablet, even if it's begrudgingly.

Yeah, I'm kinda like that. I prefer Android phones but iPad tablets. 'Cept it's not begrudgingly. Right tool for right job. Most Android tablets apps were basically blown up phone apps. To be fair though, 'til recently the iPad was sort of in the same boat... not from an app standpoint, but an experience standpoint. I hadn't been excited about iPads in a long time until the last WWDC.
Rating: 1 Votes
apolloa
apolloa
29 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Bit of a shame as they sold the legendary Nexus 7. But it’s last Pixel attempt is said to be a disaster so it’s probably for the best. Mind you the first Nexus 7 was a joint project already being worked on by ASUS and Nvidia and google essentially just bought it I believe.

Still it seems you have Amazon or Apple or Microsoft these days and that’s it. Samsung make a token effort it seems and the rest don’t seem to bother anymore..

The result of phablets?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]