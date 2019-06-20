Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Google's Not Going to Make Tablets Anymore
Google has not released a tablet in 2019, but did come out with the Pixel Slate in 2018. Google was working on two smaller tablets, but ultimately decided to stop focusing on the tablet form factor in favor of laptops.
The Pixel Slate was Google's first Pixel-branded tablet offering, and as Computerworld clarifies, Google considers a tablet to be a device that detaches completely from a keyboard base or has no physical keyboard at all. Google considers its two-in-one convertible devices like the Pixelbook to be laptops, not tablets.
Google announced its plans to discontinue work on tablets to employees yesterday, and those working on tablet-related projects will be reassigned.
A Google spokesperson directly confirmed all of these details to me. The news was revealed at an internal company meeting on Wednesday, and Google is currently working to reassign employees who were focused on the abandoned projects onto other areas. Many of them, I'm told, have already shifted over to the laptop side of that same self-made hardware division.It's not clear why Google has ultimately decided not to pursue the tablet form factor, but the company may be finding it difficult to compete with Apple and Samsung, the top two tablet vendors worldwide.
Apple's iPad is responsible for the most worldwide shipments, and over the course of the last few years, Apple has been aiming to hit all price points with the 6th-generation iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models.
Google plans to continue offering support and updates for the Pixel Slate until June 2024, and the Chrome OS team will continue to focus on tablets and laptops in its software development. Though Google is discontinuing its own tablets, there are other manufacturers who produce Chrome-based tablets.
Google will be shifting focus to laptops, with a laptop-oriented Pixelbook product planned before the end of the year, and will also continue focusing on its Pixel line of phones.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Lots of android diehards swear by their iPads as their preferred tablet, even if it's begrudgingly.
not that surprised, it was never really a different experience than a blown up version of android phones.
The irony of this comment is that was the exact complaint people leveled at the iPad when it came out - it’s just a big iPhone.
Didn’t take long for developers to start cranking out tablet optimized iPad Apps to take advantage of the large screen. Something that never happened on the Android side so they were permanently stuck in the “blown up phone Apps” world.
It's not clear why Google has ultimately decided not to pursue the tablet form factor, but the company may be finding it difficult to compete with Apple and Samsung, the top two ('https://www.macrumors.com/2018/11/02/idc-q3-2018-ipad-iphone-shipments/') tablet vendors worldwide.Really?
It’s really not clear?;):p
Apple has done well at making the iPad a computer alternative. The Android tablets could never get past the "giant phone" stage (which is how many viewed the iPad when it was first introduced. It's moved far beyond that).
not that surprised, it was never really a different experience than a blown up version of android phones. and certainly not a gateway drug into the G platform.
Lots of android diehards even swear by their iPads as their preferred tablet, even if it's begrudgingly.
Still it seems you have Amazon or Apple or Microsoft these days and that’s it. Samsung make a token effort it seems and the rest don’t seem to bother anymore..
The result of phablets?
[ Read All Comments ]