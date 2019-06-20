Apple Releases AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.8.1

Thursday June 20, 2019 11:38 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new AirPort Base Station Firmware Update for the Airport Express, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule.

According to Apple, the new 7.8.1 update "improves the security of your base station" and is recommend for all Apple 802.11n Wi-Fi Base Stations. This update is for 802.11n Base Stations and not the 802.11ac models, which are already running 7.9.1 firmware.


There are no details on what security fixes are included, but owners of these devices should download and install the update using the AirPort Utility app for iOS devices.

Apple discontinued its entire AirPort wireless router lineup in April 2018 and no longer offers these devices for sale.

Apple promised to continue offering service and parts for AirPort Base stations for the next five years, which includes firmware updates to address security issues.

ThisBougieLife
15 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
I still think Apple could come out with new ones; they could come up with their own mesh router system. It’s not like no one would buy it.
jclo
25 minutes ago at 11:54 am

The pictures are a bit misleading as they show the 802.11ac AirPort devices which don't seem to be part of this update. The 802.11ac AirPort devices already got 7.9.1:

https://www.macrumors.com/2019/05/30/airport-base-station-firmware-7-9-1/


Thanks! I've swapped the image for a different one, sorry for the confusion. Also clarified further in the article that the update is for the 802.11n models and not the 802.11ac models.
Keymaster
34 minutes ago at 11:45 am
They are really nice pieces of equipment, and pretty simple to work with. It's too bad Apple decided to drop them, some of the features like Back to your Mac were just stellar (and that's being dropped too, sigh). At least they will keep up with the security updates, maybe one day they will find a reason to make them again.
alexandr
7 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
i really wish they stuck with their routers. the could make a smart home compatible one now))
seriously though, apple routers are the best i've used.
FreeStyLeMaSTeR
29 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Nice to know that iOS13 will support SMB which means will be able to access file system in Airport devices via “Files” app
AllergyDoc
35 minutes ago at 11:44 am
I have an Airport Extreme that reports it’s on 7.9.1
Mr. Zarniwoop
31 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Danindub
29 minutes ago at 11:49 am

I have an Airport Extreme that reports it’s on 7.9.1


It's for the old (flat) 801.11n time capsule/airport extreme.
