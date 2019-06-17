Aspyr Will Stop Selling 32-Bit Mac Games After Today

After today, Aspyr's remaining library of Mac games for sale will be 64-bit or will receive a 64-bit update by September, when macOS Catalina is expected to release. The company promised that it will continue to port games to Mac, and that it has a "number of big announcements" for different platforms coming in the fall.
“Once Apple announced it was discontinuing support for 32-bit titles, we decided ending sales for those games was the right thing to do, and well before Apple’s support ends later this year,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. “Giving players fun, innovative games across all platforms is our focus, and we have some exciting new projects that we will reveal very soon.”Players will be able to continue to enjoy 32-bit games if they don't upgrade to macOS Catalina and remain on macOS Mojave and below, but 32-bit games will no longer be sold on the Aspyr store. Aspyr gave a complete list of all the 32-bit games being removed from its library, which you can read here. This includes Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, multiple Call of Duty games, Civilization IV, Tomb Raider 2, and more.
Aspyr is a video game developer and publisher that brings popular games to Mac computers, and also creates games for mobile devices, Linux, and Windows PC. You can check out the Aspyr store to browse the company's full suite of Mac games.