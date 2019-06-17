Aspyr Will Stop Selling 32-Bit Mac Games After Today

Monday June 17, 2019 8:35 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Aspyr has announced that today is the last day of sales for its 32-bit Mac games, in anticipation of Apple's upcoming move to 64-bit only apps on macOS Catalina later this year.


After today, Aspyr's remaining library of Mac games for sale will be 64-bit or will receive a 64-bit update by September, when macOS Catalina is expected to release. The company promised that it will continue to port games to Mac, and that it has a "number of big announcements" for different platforms coming in the fall.
“Once Apple announced it was discontinuing support for 32-bit titles, we decided ending sales for those games was the right thing to do, and well before Apple’s support ends later this year,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. “Giving players fun, innovative games across all platforms is our focus, and we have some exciting new projects that we will reveal very soon.”
Players will be able to continue to enjoy 32-bit games if they don't upgrade to macOS Catalina and remain on macOS Mojave and below, but 32-bit games will no longer be sold on the Aspyr store. Aspyr gave a complete list of all the 32-bit games being removed from its library, which you can read here. This includes Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, multiple Call of Duty games, Civilization IV, Tomb Raider 2, and more.

Aspyr is a video game developer and publisher that brings popular games to Mac computers, and also creates games for mobile devices, Linux, and Windows PC. You can check out the Aspyr store to browse the company's full suite of Mac games.

AvisDeene
54 minutes ago at 08:42 am

Of course it would be too hard to take a couple of million from the CEO and upgrade these games to 64bit.


It’s never about the customer, it’s about what the customer can do for the company.
Rudy69
54 minutes ago at 08:41 am
I find it hard to believe it would be that hard to compile it as a 64bit binary. I wonder what library they're using that's causing it to be a deal breaker, surely every once in a while they get a few sales
