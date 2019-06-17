Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Oscar-Winning Ambitions to be Spearheaded By Six Original Movies a Year, With a Budget up to $30 Million per Film
The Post's sources claim Apple wants to spend between $5-$30 million on each movie, and that it has already approached "elevated" directors and other film talent about bankrolling projects with Oscar-winning potential.
Apple is looking to spend $5 million to $30 million per project, sources said, adding that the company is being driven by Netflix’s recent spate of Oscar nominations and win for Best Foreign Film with "Roma" — legitimizing Netflix head Reed Hastings' standing in Hollywood.According to the report, Apple's search for six small-budget movies is not related to its multiyear agreement to make films with A23, the studio that produced the Oscar-winning "Moonlight."
"They are taking meetings and hiring," one agency source said of Apple, adding that the meetings are being generated by the company's original feature films unit, headed by Matt Dentler, formerly of iTunes Movies.
Apple is working on dozens of original TV shows and movies with high-profile directors, producers, and actors, with all of that content set to be available through a new Apple TV+ app that's going to be released this fall. Check out our dedicated roundup to learn everything that we know so far about Apple's new streaming TV service.
What I hate though is the exclusivity. If you want to watch an HBO series, you need to subscribe to HBO Go. Netflix film? Netflix subscription. Apple TV? Subscribe.
I think films should be free from the restraints of studios. You should be able to rent them, buy them or watch them anywhere, regardless of which company produced it. You should be able to watch a Netflix film on iTunes or an Apple TV film on Netflix. Exclusivity is poison.
Before, you could watch any film at the cinema, on TV, DVD, BluRay, iTunes, etc... It didn't matter who produced it, you were free to watch it on whatever platform you wanted. You shouldn't have to subscribe to every single damn service just to be able to watch all films that are being released. Renting or buying films one by one like on iTunes should be possible for every single film ever made.
Stick to computers Apple. Don't forget your core business. (waiting for the onslaught)
Shame they didn’t take your advice and could have prevented that disastrous foray into the music player, phone, and tablet business.
