TomTom Revamps iPhone App With CarPlay Support, Lane Guidance, Offline Maps With Weekly Updates, and More

Tuesday June 11, 2019 7:34 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Dutch company TomTom today announced that it has significantly revamped its iPhone navigation app with several new features, including customizable offline maps with weekly updates, lane guidance, and CarPlay support. The app has also been renamed from TomTom GO Mobile to TomTom GO Navigation.


The offline maps are available on an à-la-carte basis, meaning that users can download maps only for the regions they need to save storage space. TomTom says the maps will automatically receive weekly updates to help users avoid newly blocked lanes, active road construction, and other traffic delays.

CarPlay support enables users to access the TomTom app from their dashboard display in vehicles equipped with Apple's software platform, complete with new lane guidance functionality that helps users avoid missing turns and last-second merges by zooming in on their lane as they approach an intersection or exit.


Unfortunately, the iPhone app's route bar is not available on CarPlay at this time:


TomTom GO Navigation also provides point-of-interest search, real-time traffic conditions, speed camera alerts, and other services.

TomTom GO Navigation is available in the App Store and is expected to launch on Android later this year. The app offers a free trial, followed by one-, three-, and six-month subscriptions for $1.99, $4.99, and $8.99 respectively.

