Apple Launches New iCloud for Windows App in Microsoft Store

Tuesday June 11, 2019 11:28 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today introduced a new iCloud for Windows app designed for PCs, according to a blog post shared by Microsoft. The new app is designed to allow Apple users to access their iCloud content on their Windows 10 PCs.

The iCloud app for Windows includes iCloud Drive, iCloud Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks, and more.

What you can do with iCloud for Windows

- Safely store your photos and videos in iCloud. With iCloud Photos, any new photos and videos that you take on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch automatically download to your PC. And you can upload new photos and videos from your PC so that you can access them from your other devices too.
- Use Shared Albums to share photos and videos with just the people you choose. Then invite friends to add their own photos, videos, and comments.
- Get your documents on every device you use with iCloud Drive. Simply drag your documents into the iCloud Drive folder on your PC and access them at any time, on any device.
- Keep your iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendars, and Reminders up to date automatically between your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC.
- Keep your Internet Explorer, Firefox, or Google Chrome bookmarks on Windows the same as your Safari bookmarks.
- Update your iCloud preferences, see how much iCloud storage you're using, delete items to free up storage, and update your storage plan whenever you want.
According to Microsoft, the iCloud Drive feature on Windows is powered by the same Windows technology behind the OneDrive Files On-Demand Feature, which lets users be more productive offline on mobile devices and quickly share files on iOS.


Apple has a support document for getting started with iCloud for Windows, which basically requires having an existing iCloud setup on an Apple device.


Windows users can download iCloud for Windows from the Microsoft Store starting today.

alexandr
alexandr
11 minutes ago at 11:33 am
aww that's like having a mercedes keychain on toyota keys)
Rating: 4 Votes
macfacts
macfacts
14 minutes ago at 11:29 am
I'm sure apple isnt giving 30% of iCloud subscription fees to MS
Rating: 4 Votes
e1me5
e1me5
11 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Ugh, that WIndows UI
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
farewelwilliams
11 minutes ago at 11:33 am
wait, this looks like the old icloud app. how is it any different besides the new icloud drive engine?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Glockworkorange
14 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Oh, that’s hideous
Rating: 1 Votes

