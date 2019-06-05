New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

iOS 13 Introduces New 'Optimized Battery Charging' Feature

Wednesday June 5, 2019 11:11 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in iOS 13 introduced a new "Optimized Battery Charging" feature, which is designed to extend the total battery life of your iOS device.

Found in the Battery section of Settings under "Battery Health," the optional toggle learns from your personal habits and waits to finish charging all the way up until you need your iPhone.


For example, if you often charge your phone up at night while you sleep, Apple might charge it to 80 percent right away, but wait until an hour or so before you wake up to charge the remaining 20 percent.

That keeps your iPhone at an optimal capacity for battery health, rather than keeping it close to 100 percent on the charger.

Avoiding topping up the battery continually while it sits on the charger reduces the amount of time that your device spends at maximum capacity, and over time, this could extend the life of your battery.

Battery health has been a hot topic over the course of the last year, after Apple was found throttling the processor speeds of iOS devices with degraded batteries to prolong device life as long as possible.

That issue spurred Apple to be more forthcoming about overall battery health, providing details about capacity and performance in the Battery portion of Settings. Aside from the new toggle to optimize charging, there are no major changes to the Battery Health feature in the first iOS 13 beta.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
[ 26 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
BtradI1
45 minutes ago at 11:13 am
This is awesome. I've been waiting for a feature like this! I wonder if there will be a setting in control center to override this setting and charge to 100%, or if this needs to be turned off in settings to charge to 100%.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
KazKam
43 minutes ago at 11:16 am
I'm all for anything they can do to optimize battery performance and extend life, so well done on this one. However, at the end of the day, the one thing they could do to really make a difference is make all the phones just a mm thicker and fill it with battery. Bigger battery is what I want, as much as they can spare.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
twocents
43 minutes ago at 11:15 am
I'm impressed with how Apple has been incorporating machine learning. Features like this and Siri suggestions that really tailor your experience with the system has so much potential :D
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
baryon
27 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Sounds great, but what happens if there's the odd day when you have to get up at 3am for a long day of work? Having that 20% missing will be particularly important on a particularly long day.

I mean it could just adjust it to my alarm, but since you can have multiple alarms set, it could get a bit messy.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
imagineadam
19 minutes ago at 11:40 am
I wonder how this will work with the smartbattery cases? Will it only apply 80% to the internal battery or both the internal battery and case? Guess I’ll test it when it comes out.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
norbinhouston
23 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Tesla has this for their cars to make the batteries last longer. For regular use, they recommend charging only to 80% and you can set the charger to do so. But on long trips you can change it to 100% for range. Glad Apple is doing this!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
36 minutes ago at 11:22 am
It's a good start but I'd much rather have a configurable threshold where I tell the phone what charge level it should stop charging at. Many PC notebooks have this feature and it allows for easy adherence to the 80/20 rule for maximizing LiIon battery lifespans. I never charge my iPhone beyond 80% unless I'm traveling and need a full charge to get through the day without access to a charger.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bobob
12 minutes ago at 11:46 am

Apple was found throttling the processor speeds of iOS devices with degraded batteries to prolong device life as long as possible.

Those bastards!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]