Apple Execs Share More Thoughts on iPadOS and New Secure Sign-in Service

With Sign In with Apple, users can log in to third-party apps and services using their Apple ID, providing a more convenient way of logging in using Face ID without revealing additional personal information.
Unlike similar third-party sign-in services offered by the likes of Google and Facebook, logging in with Apple ID lets users choose to reveal or hide their email address. Users can also get Sign In with Apple to generate a unique random, anonymous email address that can be managed for specific apps, giving users more control of their data.
Guy "Bud" Tribble, Apple's vice president of software technology, told CNET that the feature was a direct challenge to the idea you need to "pay a heavy price" for the convenience of a sign-on service.
"It's not rocket science to say, 'Hey wouldn't that be great to have that without the tracking part of it.' Our whole point of view is giving more control to the user over things like their data."
Sign In with Apple is coming in the fall as part of macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS, the latter of which is designed to take advantage of the larger screens in the iPad family, featuring a redesigned Home screen, an updated Split View, overhauled Apple Pencil integration, and more.
Speaking about the decision to break out the iPad from its traditional iOS branding, Senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi explained that it was a reflection of the device's increasingly unique capabilities.
"It's become a truly distinct experience. It's not an iPhone experience. It's not a Mac experience. The name is a recognition of that. We've expanded the domain where people can say the iPad is the best solution."iPadOS can be downloaded now by Apple Developer Program members, while the public beta will launch later this month. In the fall, iPadOS will be available as a free software update for the iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro devices, the fifth-generation iPad and later, and the iPad mini 4 and later.