New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

WWDC 2019 Swag Includes Jacket, Magnetic Pins, Special T-Shirt for Scholarship Winners, and More

Sunday June 2, 2019 9:19 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
WWDC 2019 officially kicks off tomorrow, but as usual, the check-in process began today. Developers have started to pick up their badges and WWDC swag, which this year again includes a black jacket, an assortment of Apple-themed magnetic pins, a special t-shirt for scholarship winners, and more.

Here's a photo of the check-in area via WWDC 2019 scholar Zach Knox:


Here's a photo of the swag courtesy of WWDC 2019 scholar Erik Martin:


Martin with fellow WWDC 2019 scholar Julian Schiavo:


Apple is expected to unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 at its WWDC keynote tomorrow, and it could have some surprise announcements in store, potentially including a preview of its long-awaited Mac Pro redesign.

MacRumors will have live coverage of the WWDC keynote on our website and on Twitter starting Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will also be providing a live stream of the keynote on its website.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2019
[ 14 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
realtuner
32 minutes ago at 09:55 am

Hey developers, here's your cool swag, paid for by your generous, involuntary 30% contributions to Apple ;)


How is it involuntary when developers choose to code for iOS? You know, the ecosystem that’s 4X more valuable to them than the other data mining one.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Boil
59 minutes ago at 09:27 am
I like the jacket...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
AustinIllini
1 hour ago at 09:24 am
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Canyonero
26 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Are you serious? A Tim Cook Memoji pin? He really thinks he’s a rockstar.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
RickGrimes
17 minutes ago at 10:09 am

It's involuntary because if they want to develop for iOS they have no choice but to share 30% of their revenue with Apple. It's not rocket science.


Voluntary, nobody is forcing anyone to develop for iOS. Period.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]