Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
WWDC 2019 Swag Includes Jacket, Magnetic Pins, Special T-Shirt for Scholarship Winners, and More
Here's a photo of the check-in area via WWDC 2019 scholar Zach Knox:
Here's a photo of the swag courtesy of WWDC 2019 scholar Erik Martin:
Martin with fellow WWDC 2019 scholar Julian Schiavo:
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 at its WWDC keynote tomorrow, and it could have some surprise announcements in store, potentially including a preview of its long-awaited Mac Pro redesign.
MacRumors will have live coverage of the WWDC keynote on our website and on Twitter starting Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will also be providing a live stream of the keynote on its website.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Hey developers, here's your cool swag, paid for by your generous, involuntary 30% contributions to Apple ;)
How is it involuntary when developers choose to code for iOS? You know, the ecosystem that’s 4X more valuable to them than the other data mining one.
It's involuntary because if they want to develop for iOS they have no choice but to share 30% of their revenue with Apple. It's not rocket science.
Voluntary, nobody is forcing anyone to develop for iOS. Period.
[ Read All Comments ]