Deals: New Low Prices on 2018 iPad Pros and iTunes' Ultimate Movie Weekend Sale

Friday May 31, 2019 7:34 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is ending the week with a big sale on the 2018 iPad Pros, with up to $200 off both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models in both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations. Prices start as low as $674 for the 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro, and rise from there.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple updated the iPad Pro lineup in October 2018 with an all-new design that removed the Home Button, introduced a TrueDepth camera system with Face ID onto the tablet for the first time, and reduced the bezels around the display. These iPads also support the new Apple Pencil 2 as well as the revamped Smart Keyboard accessories.

Amazon's 2018 iPad Pro Sale


11-Inch
12.9-Inch

iTunes' Ultimate Movie Weekend


Anyone planning on staying in this weekend should head over to the iTunes Movies store and check out Apple's new Ultimate Movie Weekend sale, which has movie rentals at $2.99 for new releases and as low as $1 for older films. The sale also includes the latest movies as low as $10. Additionally, there are numerous sales on Disney, Godzilla, and 4K movies.


$2.99 rentals / $9.99 purchases
Be sure to visit the iTunes Movies store to check out the full Ultimate Movie Weekend sale. You'll find $1 rentals for films like La La Land, Sicario, Wonder Woman, The Intern, and Dredd. $2 rentals are also available for movies like Interstellar, Star Trek Beyond, Girls Trip, Atomic Blonde, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and much more.

Our Deals Roundup has even more information on the latest discounts heading into the weekend.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
3 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Mike MA
17 minutes ago at 07:45 am
If just my iPad Air 2 wouldn’t still perform that surprisingly well...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
25 minutes ago at 07:37 am
That's exactly what the iPad Pro should cost, regularly.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]