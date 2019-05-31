Deals: New Low Prices on 2018 iPad Pros and iTunes' Ultimate Movie Weekend Sale

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple updated the iPad Pro lineup in October 2018 with an all-new design that removed the Home Button, introduced a TrueDepth camera system with Face ID onto the tablet for the first time, and reduced the bezels around the display. These iPads also support the new Apple Pencil 2 as well as the revamped Smart Keyboard accessories.
Amazon's 2018 iPad Pro Sale
11-Inch
- Wi-Fi, 64 GB - $674.00, down from $799.00 ($125 off)
- Wi-Fi, 512 GB - $999.00, down from $1,149.00 ($150 off)
- Cellular, 64 GB - $824.00, down from $949.00 ($125 off)
- Cellular, 256 GB - $949.00, down from $1,099.00 ($150 off)
- Cellular, 512 GB - $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00 ($150 off)
- Wi-Fi, 256 GB - $949.00, down from $1,149.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 512 GB - $1,149.00, down from $1,349.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 1 TB - $1,529.00, down from $1,749.00 ($220 off)
- Cellular, 64 GB - $999.00, down from $1,149.00 ($150 off)
- Cellular, 512 GB - $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 1 TB - $1,699.00, down from $1,899.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
iTunes' Ultimate Movie Weekend
Anyone planning on staying in this weekend should head over to the iTunes Movies store and check out Apple's new Ultimate Movie Weekend sale, which has movie rentals at $2.99 for new releases and as low as $1 for older films. The sale also includes the latest movies as low as $10. Additionally, there are numerous sales on Disney, Godzilla, and 4K movies.
$2.99 rentals / $9.99 purchases
