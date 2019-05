Apple today released AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.9.1 for AirPort Extreme and AirPort Time Capsule base stations with 802.11ac support.According to a support document , the update addresses a number of security issues on the affected models.The models covered by the update are the last generations of the AirPort Extreme and AirPort Time Capsule, which were discontinued by Apple just over a year ago, although Apple continued to sell through its remaining stock for several more months