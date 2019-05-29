Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Upcoming Music and TV Apps on Mac Revealed in Leaked Screenshots
Now, we have our first glimpse at what the Music and TV apps should look like courtesy of 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo, who has leaked screenshots of each app. Rambo says the screenshots are legitimate, rather than mockups or concepts, although parts have been redacted to protect his sources.
The report claims the new Music app is based on iTunes, as evident by the similar design language. Apple Music sections including For You, Browse, and Radio are listed in the sidebar with playback controls up top.
The new TV app is shown with a toolbar for switching between Watch Now, Movies, TV Shows, Kids, and Library sections. The sidebar contains the Library subsections of Recently Added, Movies, TV Shows, and Downloaded along with genres such as Action and Adventure, Comedy, Drama, and Kids.
The screenshots are not particularly revealing since some information has been redacted, but they provide a good glimpse of the overall look and feel of Music and TV on Mac. No screenshots of the rumored Podcasts app were shared.
Apple should unveil macOS 10.15 at its WWDC 2019 keynote on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Recent trademark activity uncovered by MacRumors suggests that macOS 10.15 could be named macOS Mammoth, with other potential options including macOS Monterey, macOS Rincon, and macOS Skyline.
