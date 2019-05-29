New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple's Upcoming Music and TV Apps on Mac Revealed in Leaked Screenshots

Wednesday May 29, 2019 9:21 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is widely expected to unveil the next major version of macOS at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next week, and rumors suggest that the update will introduce standalone apps for Music and Podcasts. Apple also confirmed that its TV app will be expanding to the Mac in the fall.

Now, we have our first glimpse at what the Music and TV apps should look like courtesy of 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo, who has leaked screenshots of each app. Rambo says the screenshots are legitimate, rather than mockups or concepts, although parts have been redacted to protect his sources.

The report claims the new Music app is based on iTunes, as evident by the similar design language. Apple Music sections including For You, Browse, and Radio are listed in the sidebar with playback controls up top.

Music app via 9to5Mac

The new TV app is shown with a toolbar for switching between Watch Now, Movies, TV Shows, Kids, and Library sections. The sidebar contains the Library subsections of Recently Added, Movies, TV Shows, and Downloaded along with genres such as Action and Adventure, Comedy, Drama, and Kids.

TV app via 9to5Mac

The screenshots are not particularly revealing since some information has been redacted, but they provide a good glimpse of the overall look and feel of Music and TV on Mac. No screenshots of the rumored Podcasts app were shared.

Apple should unveil macOS 10.15 at its WWDC 2019 keynote on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Recent trademark activity uncovered by MacRumors suggests that macOS 10.15 could be named macOS Mammoth, with other potential options including macOS Monterey, macOS Rincon, and macOS Skyline.

MacRumors will have full coverage of WWDC 2019 on our website and on Twitter at @MacRumorsLive.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 12, macOS 10.15
Tags: Apple Music Guide, Apple TV Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
[ 42 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
ThisBougieLife
36 minutes ago at 09:33 am

"Music on macOS 10.15 retains the ability to sync a user’s devices such as iPhones and iPods. Devices show up in the sidebar just like they do on iTunes." Please restore your PC replacement called iPad Pro using THE MUSIC APP.


I think they should bring back iSync.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
30 minutes ago at 09:39 am
So basic yet they somehow still managed to make it inconsistent between those two
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
DocMultimedia
45 minutes ago at 09:25 am
That's how my iTunes always looks when my network is sluggish. :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
AppleInLVX
29 minutes ago at 09:40 am

As long as Apple Music can be completely disabled then it is all good. I have all 171 music track I have ever and likely will ever have desire to listen too.


While I've found that as I age, I mostly have my box of virtual vinyl and I don't stray too far, I'd never get down to 171 tracks. That's quite a feat. I have to admit, every now and again, I like to hear some new stuff. I'm kinda on the edge of Apple Music being worth it for me. At the end of the day though, it's less than I paid for a single album every month, so it's not like it's dinging the budget all that hard.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mongobongo
33 minutes ago at 09:36 am
The most interesting thing about this for me is whether there will be a separate app handling syncing and backups of iOS devices. I would loooove to see a separate app for that with granular control over the information that gets synced.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
afir93
45 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Not gonna lie, they actually look pretty decent. Not game-changing, but a nice step-up from the outdated, overloaded iTunes interface. I’m also glad that Apple put the device sync functionality into the new music app, instead of forcing us to return to iTunes for it.

I hope the coloured sidebar icons are a sign of things to come.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
filipe.esposito
42 minutes ago at 09:27 am
"Music on macOS 10.15 retains the ability to sync a user’s devices such as iPhones and iPods. Devices show up in the sidebar just like they do on iTunes." Please restore your PC replacement called iPad Pro using THE MUSIC APP.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ratspg
45 minutes ago at 09:24 am
wow..... lol full of features.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nouveau_redneck
45 minutes ago at 09:25 am
I'm not really fond of that missing toolbar look of Music and the current App Store.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Wiesenlooser
45 minutes ago at 09:24 am
These look fine. Not great, but fine.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]