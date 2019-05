Apple's Upcoming Music and TV Apps on Mac Revealed in Leaked Screenshots

Music app via 9to5Mac

TV app via 9to5Mac

Apple is widely expected to unveil the next major version of macOS at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next week, and rumors suggest that the update will introduce standalone apps for Music and Podcasts . Apple also confirmed that its TV app will be expanding to the Mac in the fall.Now, we have our first glimpse at what the Music and TV apps should look like courtesy of 9to5Mac 's Guilherme Rambo, who has leaked screenshots of each app. Rambo says the screenshots are legitimate, rather than mockups or concepts, although parts have been redacted to protect his sources.The report claims the new Music app is based on iTunes, as evident by the similar design language. Apple Music sections including For You, Browse, and Radio are listed in the sidebar with playback controls up top.The new TV app is shown with a toolbar for switching between Watch Now, Movies, TV Shows, Kids, and Library sections. The sidebar contains the Library subsections of Recently Added, Movies, TV Shows, and Downloaded along with genres such as Action and Adventure, Comedy, Drama, and Kids.The screenshots are not particularly revealing since some information has been redacted, but they provide a good glimpse of the overall look and feel of Music and TV on Mac. No screenshots of the rumored Podcasts app were shared.Apple should unveil macOS 10.15 at its WWDC 2019 keynote on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Recent trademark activity uncovered by MacRumors suggests that macOS 10.15 could be named macOS Mammoth , with other potential options including macOS Monterey, macOS Rincon, and macOS Skyline.MacRumors will have full coverage of WWDC 2019 on our website and on Twitter at @MacRumorsLive