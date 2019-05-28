iPhone Lens Maker Moment Launches New Bags and Wallet Cases

There's a new Moment Fanny Sling ($69.99) and Moment Crossbody Wallet (starting at $54.99), which you can use to store your lenses and other iPhone-related essentials.
The Moment Fanny Sling, available in a canvas material, offers seven adjustment points so it will fit most users. The bag itself can be expanded or cinched up depending on what's inside, and there's a microfiber lining to keep your lenses and filters free from scratches.
The Crossbody Wallet, priced at $54.99 for the canvas version and $74.99 for the leather version, is a smaller clutch that you can wear on your wrist or across your body for carrying your lenses and other daily accessories like keys, AirPods, and more.
It's sized to fit a plus sized phone so you can store your iPhone inside too, and it has microfiber lined pockets to keep everything safe.
New Wallet Cases, priced at $49.99, offer up compatibility with Moment lenses along with a pocket at the back to store a couple of credit cards and your ID.
The Wallet Cases are available for the iPhone 7 and later and come in either natural leather or plain black. The wallet pocket holds up to three cards, making it ideal if you want to head out with just a lens and your cards.
Finally, Moment has a new addition to its Photo Case lineup in a new tan leather color, which is available for $39.99.
For those unfamiliar with how Moment lenses and cases work, you need one of Moment's cases to use the lenses because they screw into the back of the case rather than attaching to your iPhone. Moment makes a wide range of lens options at prices starting at $100.
All of the new products are available from the Moment website starting today, and for today only, there's a 20 percent discount if you use the code #momentbags when checking out.