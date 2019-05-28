Designer Creates Classic Mac You Can Hug With New Classicbot Giant Plush

The Classicbot Classic Giant Plush is modeled after Lee's Classicbot toy figurine, which is, in turn, designed to look like an anthropomorphic version of the Macintosh Classic.
Priced at $72, the Classicbot Giant Plush is rather expensive, but like Lee's smaller figurines, it's been designed with quite a lot of detail. There's a disk insert at the front along with a Classicbot logo in place of an Apple logo, and at the back, embroidered details represent the fan, ports, plus, and more.
Unlike the Classicbot, the Classicbot Giant Plush doesn't have removable arms and legs, but they are articulated and can be posed and moved. The Classicbot measures in at 48cm tall, which is about 19 inches.
You can get the Classicbot Giant Plush in a traditional gray color, but there's also a more expensive limited edition black version for $99. The Classicbot Giant Plush can be pre-ordered from the Classicbot store, with orders expected to arrive at the end of August.