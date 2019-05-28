Citigroup Reportedly Passed on Apple Card Due to Profitability Concerns

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple is aiming to shake up the credit card industry by collecting no fees whatsoever, offering one to three percent cash back paid out on a daily basis, and providing consumers with interactive features such as color-coded spending summaries in the Wallet app to assist with spending and budgeting.
Now, a report says those consumer-friendly plans led some other banks to ultimately pass over the Apple Card opportunity.
According to CNBC, Citigroup was in advanced negotiations with Apple over the card, but pulled out amid doubts that it could earn an acceptable profit on the partnership. The report claims that other banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase, Barclays, and Synchrony, also bid on the Apple Card business.
Goldman Sachs has an advantage over those other banks since it does not already offer its own consumer credit cards, so it does not have to worry about potentially cannibalizing one of its own businesses.
"Goldman Sachs seeks to disrupt consumer finance by putting the customer first. We are excited for customers to use Apple Card, which is designed to help people take control of their financial lives," a spokesperson for the bank told CNBC.
Apple Card support will likely be added in iOS 12.4, with some Apple employees already receiving their physical version of the card.
Yeah, except that most people who actually need financial control and assistance aren't going to be able to get this card. Weren't people on the forums saying you need a credit score of 800 or higher? Seems to be another case of the rich keep getting richer. Not that people that have over 800 are rich, but you'd be very hard pressed to find any poor person with a score over 800. Mine is over 800 and I am not rich but comfortable, but a card like this when I was younger would have been useful.
So your whole comment is based on what you read in a forum here regarding something no one can really know? I have a bridge for you
Like how Goldman put their Credit Default Swap customers first, when they stopped answering the phone when it came time for them to pay their customers' swaps, and even refusing to recognize the market price of those swaps that moved against them? Goldman only puts their customers first when it's profitable for them to do so. In other words, never.
Doubtful. I cannot think of a single credit card that requires 800+. Amex Platinum and CSR (two of the most prestigious cards) don't have those requirements.
Goldman: We can.
Citigroup: But how?
Goldman: Heh. Trust us.
Citigroup: [furtively checks back pocket for wallet] {gone} Hey Goldman, have you se-
/hears footsteps running away
Sorry. AMEX isn't the best thing on the block anymore.
So because Apple Credit Card isn't out to make extreme profit no bank want this? Sounds about right!Well wtf do u think a business is for? Your personal enjoyment to make your endorphins go up? Get a grip
I do wish they paid at least 1.5% cash back on physical card (non-Apple Pay) transactions, though. Chase gives me 1.5% cash back on everything, and Apple Pay acceptance is very hit or miss around here. Particularly restaurants tend to not take Apple Pay.
