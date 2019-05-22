Apple Updates WWDC App With Customizable Icons, Hidden Session Info and iMessage Stickers Ahead of 2019 Event

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
There have been no design changes to the app aside from a new neon icon that better matches the darker theme of the 2019 conference, but according to Apple's release notes, the update adds a new profile area for managing notifications, virtual queuing for labs, and app icon selection. App icon selection means you can change the color of the Apple logo on the icon in the Settings section of the app.
You'll also see new WWDC-themed iMessage stickers in the Messages app following the update.
The new update introduces placeholder titles for upcoming sessions and labs, with official names hidden because many of these sessions are based on features that have not yet been announced.
For developers who are on-site and attending WWDC, the app offers up on-site tools like maps and start times for labs, sessions, and events. For those unable to attend, it will include live video streams of the keynote, labs, and sessions.
Apple is also offering a tvOS app for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV so developers can also watch WWDC sessions on their television sets.
The Worldwide Developers Conference starts on June 3 with a keynote that will take place at 10:00 a.m. Apple will live stream the keynote on both its website and on the Apple TV, and MacRumors will also provide live coverage on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Apple's WWDC app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
We already have them, developers just have to allow it for their app. I was able to set my MLB At Bat icon as the Yankees logo because that app allows it.
This. Been a feature since one of the iOS 10 updates.
