MacBook Pro Updates
Apple Debuts New 8-Core MacBook Pro With Updated Keyboard
Apple today announced the surprise launch of new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, which are the fastest Mac notebooks ever at the top of the line. The updated machines feature Intel's 8th and 9th-generation processors, with high-end models featuring eight cores for the first time.
According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro offers two times faster performance than a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 percent more performance than a 6-core MacBook Pro. The new 13-inch machines are using updated quad-core processors, with the 6 and 8-core options limited to the 15-inch models.
Aside from new processors, the updated MacBook Pro machines continue to feature the same design, despite rumors that Apple would introduce a 16 to 16.5-inch MacBook Pro in 2019. There are some internal updates, though.
Though not mentioned in the press release, The Loop confirms that the new machine has an updated keyboard. The new keyboard uses a new material that Apple says will cut down on the failure problems that users have seen.
According to The Verge, some existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that experience keyboard failures will have their keyboards replaced with the new 2019 keyboard that Apple has developed. Unfortunately, only MacBooks with the third-generation butterfly keyboard can get the updated 2019 keyboard, which includes the 2018 MacBook Pro and the 2018 MacBook Air.
Apple is speeding up keyboard repair times in its retail stores, and extending its Keyboard Service Program to include the 2018 MacBook Pro and 2018 MacBook Air models, along with the new 2019 machines. The repair program lasts for four years after the first retail sale of a Mac machine.
The MacBook Pro continues to feature "the best Mac notebook display ever" with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut, and True Tone technology. It is equipped with Apple's T2 security chip, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and immersive stereo speakers like prior machines.
Though not mentioned in the press release, The Loop confirms that the new machine has an updated keyboard. The new keyboard uses a new material that Apple says will cut down on the failure problems that users have seen.
Another change in the newest MacBook Pro computers is with the keyboard. While Apple says the vast majority of its customers are happy with the keyboard, they do take customer complaints seriously, and work to fix any issues.Apple did not explain what the "new materials" in the butterfly keyboard are, but said that the update will significantly cut down on issues like double key presses and missed key presses.
To address the problem, Apple said they changed the material in the keyboard's butterfly mechanism that should substantially reduce problems that some users have seen.
According to The Verge, some existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that experience keyboard failures will have their keyboards replaced with the new 2019 keyboard that Apple has developed. Unfortunately, only MacBooks with the third-generation butterfly keyboard can get the updated 2019 keyboard, which includes the 2018 MacBook Pro and the 2018 MacBook Air.
Apple is speeding up keyboard repair times in its retail stores, and extending its Keyboard Service Program to include the 2018 MacBook Pro and 2018 MacBook Air models, along with the new 2019 machines. The repair program lasts for four years after the first retail sale of a Mac machine.
The MacBook Pro continues to feature "the best Mac notebook display ever" with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut, and True Tone technology. It is equipped with Apple's T2 security chip, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and immersive stereo speakers like prior machines.
"Whether it's college students mastering a course of study, developers building world-class apps or video editors creating feature films, we're constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac Product Marketing. "Now with 8-core processors for an incredible performance boost, along with its stunning Retina display, fast storage, all-day battery life and running macOS, MacBook Pro continues to be the world's best pro notebook and we can't wait to get it into our customer's hands to see what they do next."The new MacBook Pro models are priced starting at $1,799 and $2,399, respectively, for the 13 and 15-inch models. The new machines are available today through Apple's online store and will be coming to Apple retail stores later this week. Apple has not updated the non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro machines.
Top Rated Comments
1 day ago at 10:02 am
Does it come with a keyboard that works?
1 day ago at 10:03 am
Wasn't the current design already causing throttling with 6 cores?
1 day ago at 10:08 am
"Substantially reduce" keyboard problems? Not "eliminate" keyboard problems?
1 day ago at 10:03 am
Thermal Throttle Time!
1 day ago at 10:03 am
It's exciting to see an Apple computer get regular updates again!
1 day ago at 10:13 am
You gotta be nuts to buy one of these machines until the butterfly keyboard is relegated to the dustbin of history.
1 day ago at 10:24 am
Not upgrading until the ****** touch-bar is removed
1 day ago at 10:03 am
Apple seems to have pushed this out early solely to solve the keyboard problem. Thermal issue is left in the back-burner yet again. No pun intended.
1 day ago at 10:23 am
I'm no longer in the market as I think the design of the butterfly keyboard is flawed. I truely do hope for mac fans that this does fix the issue once and for all. I had hoped that was the case with the 3rd generation.
The other short comings coupled with the keyboard drove me to find a solution in the PC world. I'm quite content with a thinkpad and while I'll not derail the conversation here. Suffice to say I'm very happy with it.
Regarding the new MBPs, I wonder how hot/cool these will run given that the prior gen ran very hot and the enclosure has not changed.
The other short comings coupled with the keyboard drove me to find a solution in the PC world. I'm quite content with a thinkpad and while I'll not derail the conversation here. Suffice to say I'm very happy with it.
Regarding the new MBPs, I wonder how hot/cool these will run given that the prior gen ran very hot and the enclosure has not changed.
1 day ago at 10:08 am
Such a premium for a computer without an SD slot! There were no updates for months and then the Pro gets 3 updates in less than a year. I'd love one but I think I will wait for a model without a Touch Bar.
