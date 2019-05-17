Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Google Pixel 4 Leaks Suggest Punch-Hole Selfie Camera and Total Lack of Physical Buttons
This information has been shared by Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech YouTube channel, which last year was the source of several accurate details about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL over a month before they launched, and also confirmed the Pixel 3a devices' existence before they were formally announced.
According to Prosser's source, the Pixel 4 will use capacitive touch areas on the sides of the aluminum handset in lieu of clickable physical power and volume buttons. Prosser suggests these touch-sensitive areas may use an extended version of Google's existing Active Edge technology currently found in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 that lets users squeeze their phone to launch Google Assistant or silence incoming calls and notifications.
In addition, Prosser's source corroborates other recent rumors, including the presence of punch-hole front cameras embedded in the display – akin to those seen in Samsung's Galaxy 10 Plus and other smartphones this year – and either an optical or ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
The rear of the device is expected to feature a new dual-lens camera setup including either a telephoto zoom or super-wide-angle sensor, and they may be aligned horizontally in the upper left corner of the handset rather than the more typical vertical orientation seen on other dual-lens smartphones.
The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to be 4G LTE devices and will likely be announced during the second week of October – or just a few weeks after Apple is expected to launch its flagship successors to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
(Via PhoneArena.com)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Google seriously should give up on hardware. It's a failure.
They should stick to ads.
Honestly, I like the style of the Pixel. I don't think I am alone.
Google seriously should give up on hardware. It's a failure.
They should stick to ads.
A total failure, apart from creating probably the best phone under $500 and easily one of the best cameras in a smartphone.
Based on the research, you're one of the few. The Pixel hasn't done well and the business is a rounding error for Google. Their hardware sucks.
Any competition for Apple not to become stagnant is good in my book.
Their hardware sucks.Well, their phone cameras (hardware + software) are apparently among the best.
But a smartphone needs at least one button. Software gets buggy, and I won’t buy any device without at least one button for resets, etc. If every possible function can only be done with gestures, I have a gesture for it.
Google seriously should give up on hardware. It's a failure.
They should stick to ads.
I and many other disagree. Their hardware is fantastic.
They should stick to ads.
Based on the research, you're one of the few. The Pixel hasn't done well and the business is a rounding error for Google. Their hardware sucks.What research, cite it.
[ Read All Comments ]