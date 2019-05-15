Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 5.3 to Developers

Wednesday May 15, 2019 10:07 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 5.3 update to developers, just a couple of days after releasing watchOS 5.2.1, an update that expanded ECG availability and introduced new pride watch faces.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software update.


To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.

It's not yet clear what features will be introduced in the watchOS 5.3 update, but as 5.x software, it could introduce new features and notable changes, and it's also likely to focus on bug fixes and other under-the-hood performance improvements.

Should we find new features in the watchOS 5.3 beta, we'll update this post with details.

