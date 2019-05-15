Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 82 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Safari Technology Preview release 82 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web API, JavaScript, Media, Storage, CSS, Accessibility, Web Inspector, Web Driver, Web Authentication, and WebGPU. A new browser change means that when you uncheck "Allow websites to ask for permission to send notifications," it will disable prompting for HTML5 notifications.
The new Safari Technology Preview update is available for both macOS High Sierra and macOS Mojave, the newest version of the Mac operating system that was released to the public in September 2018.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple’s aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.