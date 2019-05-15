Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 82 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Wednesday May 15, 2019 10:03 AM PDT by Juli Clover
safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced three years ago in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview release 82 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web API, JavaScript, Media, Storage, CSS, Accessibility, Web Inspector, Web Driver, Web Authentication, and WebGPU. A new browser change means that when you uncheck "Allow websites to ask for permission to send notifications," it will disable prompting for HTML5 notifications.

The new Safari Technology Preview update is available for both macOS High Sierra and macOS Mojave, the newest version of the Mac operating system that was released to the public in September 2018.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple’s aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

7 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Vashetti
5 days ago at 01:22 pm

This has to be the longest beta development in history...

You seem to have misunderstood, this is just a persistent Safari preview, we're testing features that trickle down to regular Safari over time, nothing more.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mick-Mac
5 days ago at 11:55 am
This has to be the longest beta development in history...
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]