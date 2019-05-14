Deals Spotlight: Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR Available for $102 ($27 Off) From Amazon [Updated]

The discounted price is limited to the Smart Battery Case that comes in black, with the white color option still available for the regular price. There are also no discounts on the Smart Battery cases for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.
$102 is the lowest price that we've seen for the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XR since its launch in January. Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR, when used with an iPhone XR, provides a combined total of up to 39 hours of talk time, up to 22 hours of internet use, and up to 27 hours of video playback.
The Smart Battery Cases can be charged via Lightning or wirelessly using any Qi-based wireless charger, and battery status can be viewed on the iPhone's Lock screen and in Notification Center.
Update 5/15: The iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case is now on sale as well, priced at $99.95, down from $129.00. The only color on sale is Black.