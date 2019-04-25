Apple Maps Gains Detailed Terrain Features for Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada US States

Thursday April 25, 2019 3:34 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
As part of its ongoing effort to rebuild Apple Maps, Apple has added detailed terrain features to the U.S. states of Arizona and New Mexico as well as the southern portion of Nevada, including the city of Las Vegas.


The enhancements are the result of Apple's street-level data collection using LiDAR-equipped vehicles, which has been going on for over three years. Related improvements first rolled out in Northern California in iOS 12 and have extended to Hawaii and Southern California over the past few months.

The overall look and feel of Apple Maps is mostly the same, but zooming and panning reveals more details like grass, trees, sports fields, and parking lots. Apple says search results also become more relevant.

Apple Maps vehicles have been collecting mapping data in the United States since 2015, with over 45 states at least partially surveyed to date. Apple will begin surveying Alaska, South Carolina, and Tennessee between March and July, according to an update to its recently revamped Apple Maps image collection website.

Back in June 2018, Apple said the revamped mapping data would roll out section by section across the rest of the United States over the following year. Since then, a pattern has emerged that appears to show Apple prefers rolling out the updated maps in adjacent continental U.S. states, rather than prioritizing more population-rich regions of the nation like the Northeast.

Our source notes that Apple is also working on an updated appearance for northeastern cities like New York, given that special detailed terrain features can be seen – perhaps unintentionally – when entering turn-by-turn navigation.

Tag: Apple Maps
40 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
UKinEK
8 hours ago at 04:44 am

Can I still drive on to the runway at the airport. Or is that not actually a feature?


I much more preferred google maps, especially enjoyed the container lorries ending up on cycling paths and cars driving off the cliff. Fun fun, if you are a numb-nuts and don’t look where you are driving to.
[doublepost=1556193003][/doublepost]

Right, because you can't start on other regions of the world when you're doing the current one.

Google street view took two years to release just a few cities at first and then added more places faster and faster. Apple has covered all of California and Hawaii in the past year, which is pretty good progress for a pilot release. Expect releases to ramp up in a similar way for Apple as they work out the kinks in their new data.


Sorry, but you are too rational for this blog. I would recommend the “Google maps are the best” approach, followed by “Apple Maps suck”, or you are going to be called a fanboy and will be disliked in here.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Aluminum213
9 hours ago at 04:20 am
So only another 50 years left before it matches Google maps
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
DamoTheBrave
10 hours ago at 03:39 am
So nearly one country in four years.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
szw-mapple fan
9 hours ago at 04:39 am

So nearly one country in four years.


Right, because you can't start on other regions of the world when you're doing the current one.

Google street view took two years to release just a few cities at first and then added more places faster and faster. Apple has covered all of California and Hawaii in the past year, which is pretty good progress for a pilot release. Expect releases to ramp up in a similar way for Apple as they work out the kinks in their new data.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
mcrawley
8 hours ago at 05:07 am
Can someone at Apple please add a scale to their maps?


I get an air quality index and temp but no indicator of distance, a fundamental thing maps measure.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
gwhizkids
6 hours ago at 06:59 am

It is there, appearing in the upper left corner when you start zooming in/out of it.

You learn something new every day! Had never noticed that before. One reason why is that it disappears a little too quickly. But it is there!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
aajeevlin
7 hours ago at 06:01 am

So only another 50 years left before it matches Google maps

Only time I open is when I clicked on the wrong icon.....
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
one more
6 hours ago at 06:48 am

Can someone at Apple please add a scale to their maps? I get an air quality index and temp but no indicator of distance, a fundamental thing maps measure.


It is there, appearing in the upper left corner when you start zooming in/out of it.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
thei3ug
7 hours ago at 06:37 am

As in, one inch = 2 miles, or something similar? I don't see an option for that in Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze.


For apple maps the scale should appear in the upper left corner while zooming.

Google maps allows the option of displaying scale while zooming as well.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
genovelle
5 hours ago at 07:52 am

Can I still drive on to the runway at the airport. Or is that not actually a feature?

I really do hope they keep adding more features to maps. I like how in google maps you can find out when you need to leave by telling t when you want to arrive. A scale would be nice too as someone else mentioned. And also, a revamped list feature. It's pretty bare-bones and I use this feature a lot. But I'm sure it'll keep getting better and better.

That is a feature of Siri build into the calendar. You will get a notification of when to leave based on an event with a location and how soon before you want to be reminded. I think a much better Siri feature is being able to set a reminder linked to leaving or arriving at a location. This includes naming a point of interest and including a task like calling someone from your contacts. When you trigger the location event a notification pops ups with a link to the persons phone number.
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]