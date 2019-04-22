New York Student Sues Apple for False Arrest After Being Mistakenly Identified as Store Thief [Updated]

Monday April 22, 2019 4:38 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Ousmane Bah, an 18-year-old from New York, is suing Apple for $1 billion for false arrest, reports Bloomberg.

According to Bah, Apple's in-store facial recognition software mistakenly linked him to a series of thefts from Apple Stores, leading to his arrest back in November.


In a lawsuit filed today, Bah said that the arrest warrant included a photo that did not resemble him, and that during one of the thefts he was charged with in Boston, he was attending a senior prom in Manhattan.

Bah says that he at one time had a learner's permit without a photograph stolen, which could have been found or stolen by the real thief and used as identification in Apple Stores, leading to his name being mistakenly linked to the thief's face in Apple's facial recognition systems.

Bah says that he was forced to respond to "multiple false allegations which led to severe stress and hardship." Apple has declined to comment on the case, which also involves Security Industry Specialists Incoming.

Update: Apple told The Verge that it does not use facial recognition in its stores, though that does not appear to be the entire story. The NYPD detective in the case said that Apple uses security technology to identify suspects of theft using facial recognition.

There is a security company also involved in the lawsuit (Security Industry Specialists), so it's possible that security footage captured in Apple retail stores is analyzed after the fact by this company.

243 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
tothemoonsands
4 weeks ago
While $1 Billion is clearly excessive, I do hope that he receives fair compensation for his hardship. In addition, Apple should be more forthcoming about its use of facial recognition in its stores.

It is a complete surprise to me that Apple is actively identifying all guests who walk into the store. As a company that is touting privacy in its recent marketing campaigns, Apple owes all of us, Mr. Bah included, a thorough explanation.
Rating: 80 Votes
Avatar
Black Tiger
4 weeks ago
Sues for $1B, gets a $50 iTunes card.
Rating: 46 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
4 weeks ago
For 1 billion? Good luck.
Rating: 45 Votes
Avatar
thebroz
4 weeks ago
Why not $20 billion?
Rating: 40 Votes
Avatar
ZMacintosh
4 weeks ago
hm, "Apple facial recognition systems" in their retail stores....
Rating: 38 Votes
Avatar
Doctor Q
4 weeks ago

It is a complete surprise to me that Apple is actively identifying all guests who walk into the store. As a company that is touting privacy in its recent marketing campaigns, Apple owes all of us, Mr. Bah included, a thorough explanation.

I'd agree, but we don't know if it's true. The article says that Apple uses in-store facial recognition software according to Bah. Since Apple declined to comment, we're left to wonder if the real outcome of Mr. Bah's case will be an outcry over an Apple invasion of privacy, or if it's not really the case.
Rating: 23 Votes
Avatar
Modernboy
4 weeks ago
This is in no way an entitled person trying to grab a but of Apple's cash at all.
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
omihek
4 weeks ago
I mean, if you're suing Apple, might as well go for it all, right?
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
subjonas
4 weeks ago
What is this in-store facial recognition system business? If true, they need to let every customer who walks in know.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
robjulo
4 weeks ago
But...but...but...Apple values privacy....Tim Cook and a bunch of commercials said so.
Rating: 15 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]