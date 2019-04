JCPenney Removes Apple Pay Support From Its Retail Stores and Mobile App

JCPenney made the decision to remove Apple Pay for our stores, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We will definitely forward your feedback regarding this for review. — Ask JCPenney (@askjcp) April 20, 2019

American department store JCPenney has quietly removed support for Apple Pay from its retail stores, it has emerged.The withdrawal of support for Apple's digital payment system was confirmed on Saturday by the company's customer service Twitter account in response to a query , but offered no reason for its decision.The option to use Apple Pay at checkout in the JCPenney iOS app has also been removed, reports Appleosophy , catching many mobile shoppers off guard.The retailer began trialing Apple Pay in late 2015, before rolling it out to all of its stores across the United States and adding support for the payment method to its app for iPhone and iPad shortly after.JCPenney also made its credit card available on Apple Pay , enabling customers to earn shopping points through its JCPenney Rewards loyalty program, directly in the Wallet app on iPhone.Assuming JCPenney still takes NFC contactless payments, it's unclear whether the company has switched merchant account providers to one that doesn't support Apple Pay , or has simply disabled support for Apple's digital wallet at its transaction terminals. We've contacted JCPenney for more information on their reasoning behind the decision and will update this article if we learn more.