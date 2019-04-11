Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Adds Extra Confirmation Step When Purchasing Subscriptions in Apps
The new subscription feature was highlighted on Twitter by developer David Barnard this afternoon and appears to have been implemented recently.
With this new confirmation step, when you download an app with a subscription or tap on a subscription option in an app where the subscription feature is optional, you'll see a second subscription popup warning after initially confirming a purchase with Face ID or Touch ID on your iPhone or iPad.
Whoa! Apple added an additional confirmation step for subscriptions. This new alert comes after you confirm with Touch ID/Face ID. I hope they address this in a more elegant way in iOS 13, but I’m thrilled Apple took a definitive step to curb scam subscriptions. 👏🏻 @pschiller pic.twitter.com/oktaEVdx0o— David Barnard (@drbarnard) April 11, 2019
The popup warns that the subscription will continue unless canceled in the Settings app at least one day before a subscription period ends, requiring users to confirm the notice with an OK button or tap cancel to cancel the initiation of the subscription.
Adding a second confirmation screen to subscription purchases will thwart app developers who have been using nefarious tactics to trick users into purchasing subscriptions or making subscription costs and terms unclear.
Accidental subscription purchases have been an ongoing problem with Touch ID iPhones where a purchase could be made unintentionally when putting a finger on the Home button (such as when pressing to exit out of the App Store), but the new confirmation screen makes it clearer that you're initiating a recurring subscription on both Face ID and Touch ID iPhones.
A more elegant way? All you do is tap confirm. Does he want it to spiral into view with a cute animation or drop down as a banner or something? The point of this is specifically to be a hard stop requiring attention and user interaction.I mean, sure, as long as it isn't anything too obtrusive or distracting. A subtle spiral could be nice.
Incredibly late. Billions have been stolen, but at least they got it done.[citation needed]
I'm not sure you've grasped the concept of what a subscription is...
---
sub·scrip·tion
noun
1.
[LIST=1]
* the action of making or agreeing to make an advance payment in order to receive or participate in something.
automatic renewal of subscriptions is bogus. They should all have to be manually renewed each month with a simple prompt screen. It's a money grab
I'm not sure you've grasped the concept of what a subscription is...
---
It would also help if Apple didn't make it so damned difficult to locate all of the subscriptions you've purchased through the App Store. There should be a quick and easy way to find all of your current subscriptions, but there isn't. It's buried through a convoluted mess of menus that aren't intuitive at all.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2018/10/04/app-scams-cheap-utility-apps-are-stealing-260-2500-or-even-4700-each-year-per-user/#7b1eb936162a
Only Apple knows the total amount, but billions is not unlikely given developers commonly scamming so much per month. This has been known about for a long time. Apple, of course, made its 30% during that time, and undoubtedly knew of the issues (along with IAP stealing from kids @ FBook). Really sad how profits affect large corp's decisions.
automatic renewal of subscriptions is bogus. They should all have to be manually renewed each month with a simple prompt screen. It's a money grabWell that would defeat the purpose of a subscription. If I know I’m going to use Netflix indefinitely for at least the next few years, I’d rather it renew automatically instead of me having to keep track of everything. They should send you a notification when it’s about to renew though.
