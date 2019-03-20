New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Launches New Spring Colors for iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands

Wednesday March 20, 2019 6:23 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Alongside the second generation of AirPods, Apple today refreshed its iPhone case and Apple Watch band lineup for spring. In Silicone cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max you can now choose from Spearmint, Papaya, and Delft Blue.


The iPhone XS Smart Battery Case is now available in a Pink Sand color option, after first launching in just White and Black.


iPhone XS Leather Cases are gaining Cornflower, Sunset, and Lilac. The same colors can be found for iPhone XS Max Leather Cases, iPhone XS Leather Folio, and iPhone XS Max Leather Folio.


Apple Watch Sport Bands are also matching the new iPhone case colors in Spearmint, Delft Blue, and Papaya. You can get these in 40mm or 44mm to fit all previous generations of Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 4.


In Sport Loop there is Papaya, Cerulean, Spearmint, and Lilac as well. Just like Sport Bands, these are available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.


The Nike Sport Band lineup also updated with Black/Hyper Grape, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen, and Teal Tint/Tropical Twist. These bands are made with the same fluoroelastomer as Apple's Sport Bands.


There are also new Nike Sport Loop bands, in Spruce Fog, Teal Tint, Hyper Grape, Summer White, and Black.


New Modern Buckle colors include Cornflower, Lilac, and Sunset. These join new Leather Loop colors in Cornflower and Sunset as well.


Lastly, new Hermès options include Rose Sakura/Craie/Argile Swift Leather Double Tour, Bleu Lin/Craie/Bleu du Nord Swift Leather Double Tour, and Etoupe Swift Leather Double Tour. Single Tour bands get the same new colorways.


Head to Apple.com to purchase the cases and bands, and check out our post on the second generation of AirPods for more information on Apple's latest wireless headphones.

Avatar
Andres Cantu
4 hours ago at 06:25 am
I think this is what the commenters were waiting for ;)
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
GeoStructural
4 hours ago at 06:25 am
Breathtaking innovation.
Rating: 9 Votes
DJTaurus
DJTaurus
4 hours ago at 06:43 am
Still nothing for XR. Pffffff
Rating: 7 Votes
jezbd1997
jezbd1997
4 hours ago at 06:37 am
Tbh I'm actually liking the new watch band colours, especially now that we can buy the Nike reflective black loop
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Blackstick
4 hours ago at 06:48 am
Quality innovation... o_O
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
unplugme71
4 hours ago at 06:48 am
These bands are too thick, have no battery or Bluetooth, no find-my-band feature, don't support bandOS 2, nor come in coastal teal.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
BigMcGuire
3 hours ago at 07:26 am
Having wasted $ on cheap watch bands on Amazon that fell apart after weeks and having an allergic reaction to one where I got a burn that lasted weeks... I'll stick with Apple bands. My Apple sports loop has lasted a year and looks like the day I bought it. I went through 4 cheaper bands that fell apart in less than 3 months.

Anyway, wife and I like the new case colors - we're talking about picking up a few for the summer. Kinda fun.

Anyway, wife and I like the new case colors - we're talking about picking up a few for the summer. Kinda fun.
Rating: 4 Votes
travis64
travis64
4 hours ago at 06:39 am

Lame colors IMO. Was the black nike sport loop always sold by itself? i thought you need to buy it with the watch.

The white and black reflective Nike band was only sold with the series 4 Nike watch until today
Rating: 4 Votes
Rychiar
Rychiar
4 hours ago at 06:44 am
anyone paying apple for bands is crazzzyyy. Chinese knockoffs are identical and a fraction of the price... and really killer looking third party bands can be had to apples prices
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
4 hours ago at 06:44 am
very feminine colors
Rating: 4 Votes

