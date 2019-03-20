If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Apple Launches New Spring Colors for iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands
The iPhone XS Smart Battery Case is now available in a Pink Sand color option, after first launching in just White and Black.
iPhone XS Leather Cases are gaining Cornflower, Sunset, and Lilac. The same colors can be found for iPhone XS Max Leather Cases, iPhone XS Leather Folio, and iPhone XS Max Leather Folio.
Apple Watch Sport Bands are also matching the new iPhone case colors in Spearmint, Delft Blue, and Papaya. You can get these in 40mm or 44mm to fit all previous generations of Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 4.
In Sport Loop there is Papaya, Cerulean, Spearmint, and Lilac as well. Just like Sport Bands, these are available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.
The Nike Sport Band lineup also updated with Black/Hyper Grape, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen, and Teal Tint/Tropical Twist. These bands are made with the same fluoroelastomer as Apple's Sport Bands.
There are also new Nike Sport Loop bands, in Spruce Fog, Teal Tint, Hyper Grape, Summer White, and Black.
New Modern Buckle colors include Cornflower, Lilac, and Sunset. These join new Leather Loop colors in Cornflower and Sunset as well.
Lastly, new Hermès options include Rose Sakura/Craie/Argile Swift Leather Double Tour, Bleu Lin/Craie/Bleu du Nord Swift Leather Double Tour, and Etoupe Swift Leather Double Tour. Single Tour bands get the same new colorways.
Head to Apple.com to purchase the cases and bands, and check out our post on the second generation of AirPods for more information on Apple's latest wireless headphones.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Anyway, wife and I like the new case colors - we're talking about picking up a few for the summer. Kinda fun.
Lame colors IMO. Was the black nike sport loop always sold by itself? i thought you need to buy it with the watch.The white and black reflective Nike band was only sold with the series 4 Nike watch until today
[ Read All Comments ]