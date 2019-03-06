If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Apple Shares New 'iPhone Can Do What?' Features Page [Updated]
The site is organized into tiles, each featuring an explanation of a feature along with a short video, a photo, and a link to one of Apple's support documents.
Topics covered include water resistance, privacy, AirDrop, Group FaceTime, photos search, Memoji, Do Not Disturb, Find My iPhone, Apple Pay, iMessage photo effects, and more.
Apple includes both major features like Face ID, along with smaller hints and tips like holding the space bar to move the cursor to quickly fix a typo or double tapping the space bar while typing for a period.
It's a useful site for anyone who isn't super familiar with the feature set on the iPhone, and it's also useful for more advanced users because it also has lesser known options that some people might not know about.
Apple has a whole range of support documents on every topic you might think of, but doesn't often link to them on its main site, which makes the features page unique. Apple is highlighting the new features page on its main Apple.com homepage.
Update: Apple has shared several of the videos featured on its "iPhone Can Do What?" on YouTube. Each video is about 15 seconds in length and highlights a specific iPhone feature.
Apple is seriously—in 2019—advertising shake to undo as one of the top iPhone features? It's one of the least intuitive features and an example of bad UX design. Every time I have to do it in bed it wakes up my wife.Well quit pleasuring yourself in bed and blaming it on undo.
I would also say that finding any photo is quite the stretch. It works for me maybe half the time and I have to do a lot of skimming and swiping around before I find what I'm looking for.
And people wonder why people think Apple has lost its way...
Apple is seriously—in 2019—advertising shake to undo as one of the top iPhone features? It's one of the least intuitive features and an example of bad UX design.
It's not like they've worked on a ton of exciting iOS features in the last few years, other than iMessage effects, stickers and ani-me-mojis.
Also, waterproofing? It's not worthy advertising something every manufacturer already has.
In order to advertise something you kinda have to make it happen first. I wish they took the ecosystem angle. Airdrop, universal pasting, Watch seamlessness, these are truly impressive features with the added upsell potential
https://www.phonearena.com/news/Galaxy-S10-vs-Pixel-3-vs-iPhone-XS-NIGHT-camera-comparison_id114131
-Empty your wallet!
-Charge very slowly with the included power brick!
-Include a cable that's not compatible with Apple's own laptop line!
And many other amazing things!
Now, bring on the iPhone SE 2.
(pls pls pls don't let me be wrong... it's time to slow down Apple)
