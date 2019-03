Apple Shares New 'iPhone Can Do What?' Features Page [Updated]

Apple recently added a new features page to its website, which offers an in-depth look at the capabilities of Apple's modern iPhones.The site is organized into tiles, each featuring an explanation of a feature along with a short video, a photo, and a link to one of Apple's support documents.Topics covered include water resistance, privacy, AirDrop, Group FaceTime, photos search, Memoji, Do Not Disturb, Find My iPhone, Apple Pay , iMessage photo effects, and more.Apple includes both major features like Face ID, along with smaller hints and tips like holding the space bar to move the cursor to quickly fix a typo or double tapping the space bar while typing for a period.It's a useful site for anyone who isn't super familiar with the feature set on the iPhone, and it's also useful for more advanced users because it also has lesser known options that some people might not know about.Apple has a whole range of support documents on every topic you might think of, but doesn't often link to them on its main site, which makes the features page unique. Apple is highlighting the new features page on its main Apple.com homepage Apple has shared several of the videos featured on its "iPhone Can Do What?" on YouTube. Each video is about 15 seconds in length and highlights a specific iPhone feature.