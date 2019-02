Apple Music Users Able to Gift a Month Subscription to a Friend

Apple is today sending out notifications to Apple Music subscribers that, when tapped, allows them to send a referral to friend to sign up for a free one-month subscription to Apple Music .According to Apple, the referrals for a free month of service can only be sent to people who do not already subscribe to Apple Music .The person who signs up for the free trial will see their subscription renew after a month, or one month after the standard free trial.That means people who have not used Apple Music before can get a total of four months of service for free, because Apple already offers a three month free trial for everyone.Those who have already used a three month trial and then canceled may be able to get an additional month through this referral link.Not all Apple Music users appear to be getting these notifications at this time, but we've seen multiple reports both from MacRumors readers and on Twitter.Apple has promoted Apple Music in similar ways in the past, offering free trial extensions to those who previously signed up for Apple Music .