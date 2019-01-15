"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Releases Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, Qi Wireless Charging Supported
Apple today released new Smart Battery Cases designed for its 2018 iPhone lineup, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
Available in black or white, each Smart Battery Case is priced at $129 and is designed to add extra battery life to the iPhone. The cases are similar in design to the past battery case option Apple offered for the iPhone 7, with a bump at the back to house a battery pack.
Each case provides a varying amount of battery life depending on device. The iPhone XS Battery Case, when paired with the iPhone XS, offers up to 33 hours of talk time, up to 21 hours of internet use, and up to 25 hours of video playback.
The iPhone XS Max with the XS Max Smart Battery Case offers up to 37 hours of talk time, up to 20 hours of internet use, and up to 25 hours of video playback.
The iPhone XR with the XR Battery Case offers up to 39 hours of talk time, up to 22 hours of internet use, and up to 27 hours of video playback.
Apple has not offered a Smart Battery Case option for the iPhone since the introduction of the iPhone 7, presumably due to the wireless charging feature in the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. There has also never been a battery case for larger iPhones, with prior cases limited to the iPhone 6/6s and iPhone 7.
Rumors in December, however, suggested that a version compatible with Qi-wireless charging was in the works, and Apple's product listings confirm that the new Smart Battery Cases are indeed compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers.
As with the previous versions of the Smart Battery Case, the new options provide an intelligent battery status on the iPhone's Lock screen and in Notification Center so you're aware of the remaining charge of the device.
The cases charge wirelessly as mentioned above or via Lightning and Apple says faster charging is available using USB-PD compatible chargers. Lightning accessories, like the EarPods with Lightning Connector, are also compatible.
23 hours ago at 01:11 pm
$129 BWAHAHA they must be smoking crack
Im sorry, Im an Apple fan and owned every iPhone since the 3GS but they've lost touch with reality in recent years.
Im sorry, Im an Apple fan and owned every iPhone since the 3GS but they've lost touch with reality in recent years.
23 hours ago at 01:13 pm
same design and more expensive... Apple learned nothing...
23 hours ago at 01:17 pm
$129 BWAHAHA they must be smoking crack
Im sorry, Im an Apple fan and owned every iPhone since the 3GS but they've lost touch with reality in recent years.
That's only $10 more than the Mophie ones that are coming out, and these have wireless charging. Why is $129 so absurd?
23 hours ago at 01:14 pm
Will these throttle CPU when degraded?
23 hours ago at 01:23 pm
So Apple design philosophy is for thinner and thinner, at some expense of battery size. And improved battery life solution is then a fatter case at additional cost...
23 hours ago at 01:14 pm
They literally just stick a battery on the back of a case. I'm sure they could modify the design of the battery so it fits the entire length of the case.
23 hours ago at 01:13 pm
I hope 2019 lineup will be better and discounted. The time when Apple had the edge is gone and now its time to be 'competitive'. So if Apple wants my money they need to offer something for it. Value needs to be there
23 hours ago at 01:29 pm
The best smart battery cases we have ever made and we think you're going to love it.
23 hours ago at 01:12 pm
Wish they also made one for the X
23 hours ago at 01:17 pm
The Hump is back!
