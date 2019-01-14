"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple May Be Working on 7th-Generation iPod Touch, 2019 iPhones Could Adopt USB-C
Apple could have a 7th-generation iPod touch in the works, according to new information shared today by Japanese site Mac Otakara.
Several suppliers at CES 2019 reportedly told Mac Otakara that a 7th-generation iPod touch "might" be in development as a replacement for the 6th-generation version.
The site did not provide details on when an updated iPod touch might launch, nor what features it might include.
Apple last updated the hardware in the iPod touch in July 2015, introducing an A8 chip, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and six color options.
The iPod touch lineup was last tweaked in July 2017 when Apple streamlined the available capacity options (32 and 128GB) and introduced new pricing tiers. Right now, the iPod touch costs $199 for the 32GB version and $299 for the 128GB version, with the higher-capacity model's pricing not too far off from the $329 9.7-inch iPad.
With the iPod shuffle and iPod nano having been discontinued in 2017, Apple's plans for the iPod touch and the iPod family in general have been unclear.
The iPod has seemed to be on its last legs as Apple customers shift to other devices like the iPhone and the iPad, but it's not out of the question that the iPod touch could be updated with more modern hardware like an improved rear camera and a faster A-series chip.
Mac Otakara's report also suggests that the next-generation iPhone coming in 2019 could potentially include a USB-C port. According to "those who are working on it," though, it has not reached a design reference step and whether or not the new iPhones will use USB-C over Lightning is not yet fully established.
This is not the first time we've heard that USB-C could be a feature included in the 2019 iPhone lineup. Atherton Research analyst Jean Baptiste Su recently said that he believes Apple will transition away from Lightning, introducing a USB-C port for the iPhone like it did on the 2018 iPad Pro models.
DigiTimes has also suggested in a vaguely worded report that 2019 iPhones could feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, though it was difficult to tell if it was referring to the ports or a USB-C to Lightning cable for the iPhones.
A swap to USB-C from Lightning has been rumored for years, but the fact that Apple made the transition in the iPad Pro lends more credence to new rumors suggesting the same transition for the 2019 iPhones.
Several suppliers at CES 2019 reportedly told Mac Otakara that a 7th-generation iPod touch "might" be in development as a replacement for the 6th-generation version.
The site did not provide details on when an updated iPod touch might launch, nor what features it might include.
Apple last updated the hardware in the iPod touch in July 2015, introducing an A8 chip, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and six color options.
The iPod touch lineup was last tweaked in July 2017 when Apple streamlined the available capacity options (32 and 128GB) and introduced new pricing tiers. Right now, the iPod touch costs $199 for the 32GB version and $299 for the 128GB version, with the higher-capacity model's pricing not too far off from the $329 9.7-inch iPad.
With the iPod shuffle and iPod nano having been discontinued in 2017, Apple's plans for the iPod touch and the iPod family in general have been unclear.
The iPod has seemed to be on its last legs as Apple customers shift to other devices like the iPhone and the iPad, but it's not out of the question that the iPod touch could be updated with more modern hardware like an improved rear camera and a faster A-series chip.
Mac Otakara's report also suggests that the next-generation iPhone coming in 2019 could potentially include a USB-C port. According to "those who are working on it," though, it has not reached a design reference step and whether or not the new iPhones will use USB-C over Lightning is not yet fully established.
This is not the first time we've heard that USB-C could be a feature included in the 2019 iPhone lineup. Atherton Research analyst Jean Baptiste Su recently said that he believes Apple will transition away from Lightning, introducing a USB-C port for the iPhone like it did on the 2018 iPad Pro models.
DigiTimes has also suggested in a vaguely worded report that 2019 iPhones could feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, though it was difficult to tell if it was referring to the ports or a USB-C to Lightning cable for the iPhones.
A swap to USB-C from Lightning has been rumored for years, but the fact that Apple made the transition in the iPad Pro lends more credence to new rumors suggesting the same transition for the 2019 iPhones.
Related Roundups: iPod touch, 2019 iPhones
Buyer's Guide: iPod Touch (Caution)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 days ago at 04:34 pm
Simply put, if this year’s iPhone doesn’t have USB-C (and a reasonable price tag), I won’t be upgrading.
It’s annoying as hell to have to carry 2 different cables just to charge my iPad Pro and iPhone.
It’s annoying as hell to have to carry 2 different cables just to charge my iPad Pro and iPhone.
2 days ago at 04:50 pm
...However, Tim Cook is a greedy and mediocre MBA bean counter who thinks in terms of short-term profits, so it's no surprise that the iPod Touch hasn't been updated in three-and-a-half years.
You forgot to mention that he roasts children on a spit and eats them for lunch. I think he also causes traffic. My water heater capacity has gone down. All thanks to Tim Cook.
2 days ago at 04:44 pm
they're still pretty popular with young kids. Apple could make them $100 and they'd sell pretty well in poorer countries.
This.
Don’t get rid of the iPod line. I would like to see them upgraded to at least a 4.7” screen size, and maybe some upgrades to the internals but that’s it. They are perfect for my kids. My kids don’t need phones as a personal device.
2 days ago at 04:34 pm
Here's hoping it's actually a smaller iPhone! :D
And USB-C is a WIN!
And USB-C is a WIN!
2 days ago at 04:34 pm
Finally i could carry only 1 charger in my backpack
2 days ago at 05:04 pm
As an iPod enthusiast and an owner of a 6th gen iPod touch, I truly hope they do update it. Any update is good at this point to keep the iPod around and to allow people to get a cheap iOS device without a phone plan.
2 days ago at 04:52 pm
Bring on the USB-C iPhone. USB-C everything!
2 days ago at 04:34 pm
Another iPod would be stupid but USB-C iPhones that's great news
2 days ago at 04:45 pm
As with products that formerly started under $500 (like the Mac Mini and the iPhone SE), the iPod Touch is a good product to get more people into the macOS and iOS Apple ecosystem. It's good for Apple long-term. However, Tim Cook is a greedy and mediocre MBA bean counter who thinks in terms of short-term profits, so it's no surprise that the iPod Touch hasn't been updated in three-and-a-half years.
2 days ago at 04:47 pm
Good! The 2019 iPhone better have USB-C, or I'm out! Consistency across product lines is a must, especially with Apple products and their ecosystem. It'll be nice to be able to use the same cable for my MacBook, iPad Pro, and iPhone. A dream!
[ Read All Comments ]