"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
App Store Hits New Single-Day Revenue Record on New Year's Day With Customers Spending $322 Million
Apple today announced that App Store customers set new worldwide spending records over the holidays, with App Store purchases hitting $1.22 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
On New Year's Day specifically, customers spent over $322 million on App Store purchases, setting a new single-day record.
"The App Store had a record-breaking holiday week and New Year's Day. The holiday week was our biggest week ever with more than $1.22 billion spent on apps and games, and New Year's Day set a new single-day record at more than $322 million," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Thanks to the inspiring work of our talented developers and the support of our incredible customers around the world, the App Store finished off an outstanding 2018 and kicked off 2019 with a bang."Gaming and self-care were the most popular app downloads and purchases during the holidays. Fortnite and PUBG were some of the most downloaded games over the holiday period, along with Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9, and Monster Strike.
According to Apple, the App Store drove its services category revenue to a new all-time record during the holiday quarter, with multiple Apple services that include the App Store, Apple Music, Cloud Services, Apple Pay and the App Store's search ad business setting new records.
With Apple selling fewer iPhones, the company is hoping investors will shift focus to other areas of its business. Apple in November said that it will no longer provide unit sales data for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but yesterday said other information, such as gross margin of services, will be provided.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I've bought maybe 3 total apps over the last five years. I'm surprised.
You are not the only person that uses Apple devices.
The problem is hardware has plateaued and is expected to drop faster than Services can keep up. And Services relies on Apple hardware.
Not to mention there's a lot more competition against Apple Pay and Cloud Services.
Exactly, trying to forget about their decisions. Invest in other areas? Like Mac OS and hardware. Ha ha. Apple just collects profit on everyone else’s work on the App Store. Maybe they should open up the vault and give us awesome products instead of bread crumbs year over year.
You, uh, don’t know what you’re talking about. Look up iOS SDK and realize Apple engineers made that.
I can’t imagine rising rates are helping at the moment either.
This is just starting.
lol stock goes crashing so pr team goes nuts putting out good info about other stuff smh apple ya aint fooling anyone. even northwest sees thru this.
"Look it's not all doom and gloom, looks how great December 25th was for activiations!"...
"What about the other 364 days a year?"
"NOTHING TO SEE HERE!"
And just to put some perspective on this. Services pulls in the Millions. Hardware sales makes up the Billions.Services just made $10.8B in 90 days and will make $45B in 2019. Billion.
At least get your numbers right.
[ Read All Comments ]